Vaibhav Sooryavanshi calls Sehwag's son 'Star boy' after Asia Cup triumph

Aaryavir Sehwag shines as India's star in Under 19 Asia Cup triumph
There is something amusing about one of Indian cricket's brightest young star boy calling another emerging talent a star boy.
To be honest, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi isn't just a star boy now.
He has already made a name for himself with his extraordinary batting at just 15, had a special message for Aaryavir Sehwag after India's thrilling victory over Pakistan in the Under 19 Asia Cup final on Saturday.
And he kept it short and sweet.
"Star boiiiiii @aaryavirsehwag"
That was Sooryavanshi's Instagram story congratulating the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag.
He shared a screenshot showing the tournament's leading run scorers, with Aaryavir sitting proudly at the top.
The message was simple, but there was something rather funny about it.
After all, Sooryavanshi is already a star boy himself. And here he was, acknowledging another youngster who could become a big name in Indian cricket in the coming years.
Aaryavir certainly deserved the recognition.
The youngster enjoyed a remarkable Under 19 Asia Cup campaign, finishing as the tournament's highest run scorer with 361 runs in five innings at an impressive average of 90.25.
His tally included one century and three half centuries, with his highest score of 160 coming against the UAE.
He was deservedly named Player of the Tournament.
But Aaryavir saved another important contribution for the biggest match of the competition.
Facing Pakistan in the final in Oman, he scored a valuable 58 off 61 deliveries, including nine boundaries, as India chased a daunting target of 338.
He also shared a 95 run opening partnership with captain Lakshya Raichandani, who contributed 80.
There was also a special celebration.
After reaching his half century against Pakistan, Aaryavir recreated Virat Kohli's famous 'bat does the talking' gesture.
What made his innings even more impressive was that Aaryavir had been struck on his forearm earlier and required medical attention.
Despite the discomfort, he continued batting and showed his class.
The final itself turned into an extraordinary contest.
Pakistan posted 337 for nine, with Usman Khan scoring 107.
India were struggling at 252 for eight before Manal Chauhan and Mohit Ulva produced a remarkable fightback.
Chauhan scored 47 off 32 balls, while Ulva remained unbeaten on 49 off just 26 deliveries.
With three runs needed off the final ball, Ulva struck a boundary to seal a dramatic one wicket victory and India's ninth Under 19 Asia Cup title.
For Aaryavir, it was the perfect ending to a memorable tournament.
And the appreciation from Sooryavanshi made it a little more special.
One star boy recognising another potential star boy.