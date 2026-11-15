Virender Sehwag shares heartwarming video call with son Aaryavir after India’s thrilling U19 Asia Cup final win over Pakistan

“I was sitting for an hour and constantly chanting prayers in my mind, hoping that something might happen. Then he smashed it, and eight runs were needed off the final over. Eventually, just one run was required off the last delivery, with a bowler at the crease. He smashed it for a boundary. I was just praying that somehow he would make contact and score the runs. And finally, the ball hit his bat,” Aaryavir said during the video call.