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Virendar Sehwag's son named captain for Delhi U-19

Sehwag's son takes charge as Delhi U-19 captain for upcoming tournament

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Virendar Sehwag's son Aryavir Sehwag
Virendar Sehwag's son Aryavir Sehwag
Via Aryavir Sehwag's Instagram

Dubai: Aryavir Sehwag has been handed a major responsibility after being named captain of Delhi’s Under-19 team for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy.

The 18-year-old’s appointment comes soon after he represented India Under-19 against Australia, giving him another opportunity to establish himself in age-group cricket. The tournament is scheduled to begin on October 8 in Visakhapatnam.

Aryavir was part of India’s three-match Youth ODI series against Australia Under-19 in Rajkot last month. He scored 28 in the opening game, followed it with 47 in the second and added 34 in the third as India completed a 3-0 series sweep.

His 109 runs across the series came without a half-century, but the teenager showed enough consistency to strengthen his reputation. His 47 in the second match was particularly notable as he looked set to reach fifty before being run out.

The Delhi captaincy now gives Aryavir a chance to take greater responsibility with both the bat and in leading the side. It also comes after he had already made an impression in domestic age-group cricket.

In 2024, he smashed 297 runs for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy, narrowly missing out on a triple century. He also scored 496 runs in the 2025 edition of the competition.

The son of former India opener Virender Sehwag has naturally attracted attention because of his surname, but the captaincy provides another opportunity to build his own identity.

The Vinoo Mankad Trophy will be his next test.

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