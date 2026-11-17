India's U-19 star Aaryavir Sehwag opens up on pressure during Pakistan clash
Dubai: Two days after India's dramatic Under-19 Asia Cup triumph over Pakistan, Aaryavir Sehwag has opened up about the pain, pressure, and prayers that defined his memorable final performance.
In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on November 16, the son of former India opener Virender Sehwag revealed that he continued batting despite considerable pain after being struck on the arm during the high-pressure encounter in Oman.
Aaryavir, who scored 58 off 61 balls, said his arm had become numb following the impact and the swelling was significant. However, he decided not to leave the field.
"When I got hit on my arm, it was hurting a lot. My arm had gone numb. When Suresh sir saw the swelling, he said there was a lot of swelling," the youngster recalled in the video.
Explaining why he continued, Aaryavir said he felt an India-Pakistan final was an opportunity he might not get again. He did not want to abandon his team during such an important occasion.
"I was thinking that an India-Pakistan opportunity might not come again, and especially not in a final. I couldn't leave India and my team like that. I had to fight," he said.
The youngster also revealed how he handled the mounting tension as India's chase went down to the final delivery.
Aaryavir said he had noticed captain Lakshya Raichandani trying to remain calm and repeatedly chanting 'Sita Ram, Sita Ram' from the 32nd over.
India eventually chased down Pakistan's 338-run target, with Mohit Ulva hitting a boundary off the final ball to secure a thrilling one-wicket victory on November 14.
Aaryavir finished the tournament as its leading run-scorer with 361 runs in five matches, including a century and three half-centuries. He was named Player of the Tournament.
The BCCI video offers a glimpse into the determination behind his performance, showing that his contribution to India's title-winning campaign came despite significant physical discomfort and immense pressure
Earlier, Virender Sehwag also shared a glimpse of his conversation with Aaryavir on Instagram, capturing a special father-son moment.
While congratulating his son, the young cricketer excitedly recalled the atmosphere in the stands, particularly the unexpected chants of ‘Sehwag, Sehwag’ from Pakistani supporters.