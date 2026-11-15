'Sehwag! Sehwag!': Pakistan fans cheer Aaryavir during U19 Asia Cup final

“I was chanting 'Sita Ram, Sita Ram, Sita Ram' for an hour sitting on the sidelines. I was just hoping for some miracle, and then these guys started hitting and took it till the last over. A bowler on strike with three needed off the last ball, and I was like, ‘I wish he hits a four or six,’ and he did! We all went crazy. When I got hurt, the physio came to check a couple of times, there was a stand full of Pakistanis, and everyone was shouting ‘Sehwag Sehwag,’ and even they were supporting us! It was so much fun!,” Aaryavir told his father during the video call.