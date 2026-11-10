Virender Sehwag's son smashes 160 as India beat UAE by 70 runs in Asia Cup

Sehwag legacy continues: Aaryavir's 160 powers India to semifinals in U19 Asia Cup
Like father, like son!
Former India opener Virender Sehwag's son Aaryavir produced a brilliant batting performance, smashing 160 against the UAE as India registered a 70 run victory in the Under 19 Asia Cup in Oman on Tuesday.
The 19 year old struck 17 fours and seven sixes during his 168 ball innings at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground.
It was quite a performance from a youngster carrying one of the most famous surnames in Indian cricket.
Unlike his legendary father, who was famous for attacking bowlers from the beginning, Aaryavir started cautiously.
He reached his half century off 69 balls before completing his hundred from 131 deliveries.
But once he settled, there was no stopping him.
The youngster scored his next 60 runs off just 37 balls, putting the UAE bowlers under tremendous pressure.
He also shared a crucial 193 run partnership for the second wicket with VK Vineeth, who contributed 67 off 69 balls.
Aaryavir was eventually dismissed by Naseem Khan in the 45th over.
The innings helped India post an imposing 309/7 in their 50 overs.
Chasing a challenging target of 310, the UAE managed 239/9 in their 50 overs.
Ahmed Khudada top scored with 74, but the hosts were unable to match India's total.
Ishan Sood picked up three wickets as India completed a comfortable victory.
The result was particularly important after India's disappointing three wicket defeat against Pakistan in their previous match.
India also secured their place in the semifinals, where they will face Afghanistan.
Aaryavir has already shown glimpses of his potential in domestic cricket.
In November 2024, he scored a remarkable 297 for Delhi against Meghalaya in the Cooch Behar Trophy, narrowly missing a triple century.
Earlier in this tournament, he also struck an unbeaten 70 against Nepal.
For a youngster carrying his father's famous surname, expectations will always be high.
But performances like this suggest Aaryavir is determined to establish his own identity rather than simply live in Virender Sehwag's shadow.