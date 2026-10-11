“He thinks like me”: Virender Sehwag praises Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi earns high praise from cricket legend Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag was one of the most destructive opening batters India ever produced. Now, the former Indian cricketer sees a bit of himself in 15 year old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
And the reason is simple. Both believe in attacking bowlers from the very first ball.
Speaking at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry's annual session on October 10, Sehwag praised Sooryavanshi's fearless approach and spoke about his potential to represent India.
“Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is in his prime, and his thinking is somewhat similar to mine, that of hitting right from the first ball. Now, it is about when he gets the opportunity and how many matches he plays for India,” Sehwag said.
At just 15, Sooryavanshi has already made quite a name for himself.
The Rajasthan Royals youngster has impressed with his explosive batting in the IPL and has also been part of India's gold medal winning cricket team at the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.
But is he too young to play for India at the senior level?
Sehwag doesn't think so.
“Look, if you are playing in an age-category, it makes sense — if it’s Under-19, your age should be under 19. But once you play the IPL or play for India, age doesn’t matter,” he explained.
The former opener also cited Virat Kohli as an example, arguing that whether a player is 15 or approaching 40, performances should ultimately decide selection.
For Sooryavanshi, being compared to Sehwag is quite a compliment.
The teenager has already shown that he enjoys taking on bowlers, regardless of their reputation. The kid is also breaking records for fun.