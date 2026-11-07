Vaibhav Sooryavanshi named Bihar captain at 15, faces biggest challenge yet

Teenage batting sensation to lead Bihar in opening two Syed Mushtaq Ali matches.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's remarkable rise in Indian cricket continues!
The 15 year old, who has already made headlines with his explosive batting in the IPL and international cricket, has now been appointed captain of Bihar's senior team.
The Bihar Cricket Association announced a 17 member squad on Friday, naming Sooryavanshi captain for the opening two matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He will lead Bihar against Saurashtra on November 14 and Railways on November 16, with both matches scheduled in Indore.
Suraj Kashyap has been appointed vice captain.
Bihar assistant coach Ashok Kumar revealed that regular captain Sakibul Gani is injured, opening the door for Sooryavanshi to take charge.
The coach expressed confidence in the teenager's ability to handle the responsibility, describing the appointment as an opportunity to prepare him for the future.
This is not Sooryavanshi's first experience in a leadership role.
He was previously named vice captain of East Zone for the Duleep Trophy, working alongside India wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan.
He also captained India's Under 19 side during their Youth ODI series against South Africa earlier this year.
The appointment comes shortly after Sooryavanshi returned from India's tour of New Zealand, where he scored a blistering 45 in the third T20I in Wellington.
Having already impressed with the bat, the teenager now has an opportunity to demonstrate his leadership skills at the senior domestic level.
But captaincy is a different ball game altogether. Even the legendary Sachin Tendulkar struggled with the responsibility of leading India, despite being one of the greatest batters the game has ever seen.
It remains to be seen how Sooryavanshi handles the added pressure at such a young age.