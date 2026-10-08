Sooryavanshi's absence tests Bihar's strength in Ranji Trophy opener
Dubai: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will miss Bihar’s opening two matches of the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season, with the teenager set to continue his international commitments with India.
The 15-year-old name is missing from Bihar’s 17-member squad for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy. Bihar will begin their campaign against Uttar Pradesh at the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium on October 11.
Sakibul Gani has been named captain, with Himanshu Singh taking over Sooryavanshi’s vice-captaincy role.
Sooryavanshi’s absence comes as he prepares for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The series will be played from October 22 to November 1, meaning the youngster will be involved with the Indian team during the period covering Bihar’s opening two Ranji matches.
Sooryavanshi has also been selected for India’s ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and the subsequent New Zealand tour. He is still waiting to establish himself as a more regular member of India’s playing XI after making his international breakthrough.
Bihar have made a change to their coaching staff ahead of the new season. Former captain Ashutosh Aman has been appointed the team’s new head coach, with Ashok Kumar named as his assistant.
Bihar will hope the new coaching combination can help the side make a strong start to the Ranji season despite Sooryavanshi’s absence.