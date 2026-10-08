Sooryavanshi has also been selected for India’s ongoing T20I series against the West Indies and the subsequent New Zealand tour. He is still waiting to establish himself as a more regular member of India’s playing XI after making his international breakthrough.

Sooryavanshi’s absence comes as he prepares for India’s upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand. The series will be played from October 22 to November 1, meaning the youngster will be involved with the Indian team during the period covering Bihar’s opening two Ranji matches.

The 15-year-old name is missing from Bihar’s 17-member squad for the first two rounds of the Ranji Trophy. Bihar will begin their campaign against Uttar Pradesh at the Rajgir International Cricket Stadium on October 11.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.