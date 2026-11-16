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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi dropped by Bihar after defeat in captaincy debut

Bihar's captaincy shuffle sees Suraj Kashyap replace Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Talented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a long way to go, says Sanath Jayasuriya
Talented Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has a long way to go, says Sanath Jayasuriya

Dubai: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s stint as Bihar captain in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy lasted just one match, with the teenager missing Monday’s fixture against Railways after being named to lead the side for the opening two games.

The 15-year-old made history in Bihar’s tournament opener against Saurashtra on November 14, becoming the youngest player to captain a team in men’s T20 cricket. However, his first outing as skipper ended in defeat, with Bihar going down by five wickets.

Sooryavanshi was expected to lead Bihar in their next match against Railways as well, before joining the India A squad for the ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup. His absence from the playing XI came as a surprise, with vice-captain Suraj Kashyap taking over the leadership.

Reports have linked the change to Sooryavanshi’s India A commitments as per India TV. The youngster has reportedly joined the squad ahead of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, which will be held in Doha from November 19 to 29. His availability for Bihar’s second fixture was therefore affected by preparations for the upcoming assignment.

Sooryavanshi had a brief outing against Saurashtra, scoring 18 off 12 deliveries before being caught and bowled by Chetan Sakariya. Bihar were unable to defend their total and lost the match by five wickets.

His captaincy debut was nevertheless a landmark moment. At 15 years and 232 days, he became the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket, surpassing the previous record held by Croatia’s Zach Vukusic, who was 17 years and 311 days old when he led his national side.

Meanwhile, Bihar had a better outing against Railways under Kashyap. Railways set a target of 138, but Bihar completed the chase in 18.2 overs, winning by 4 wickets.

Sooryavanshi will now turn his attention to the India A assignment, where he is part of the squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Qatar. The tournament runs from November 19 to 29, with India A set to take on Nepal in their opening match on November 20.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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