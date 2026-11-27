15-year-old Sooryavanshi dazzles with 28 sixes in Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament
Dubai: Former Pakistan opener Ahmad Shehzad has showered praise on India's teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi following his record-breaking 204 off just 53 balls against the UAE in the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha.
Calling the 15-year-old a special talent, Shehzad said the extraordinary innings could take Sooryavanshi's confidence and cricket to a completely different level.
"I told you about Vaibhav Sooryavanshi that he is fire, pure fire. Jhukega nahi!" Shehzad said on his YouTube channel, using the Hindi phrase meaning 'he will not bow down'.
Shehzad said he had consistently admired Sooryavanshi's talent and believes the teenager's latest innings has further highlighted his potential.
Sooryavanshi's innings included a century in just 28 balls and a double hundred in 52 balls, setting new List A records. He struck 28 sixes and seven boundaries during the remarkable display as India completed their 254-run chase in just 14.2 overs.
Shehzad described the performance as a warning to bowling attacks around the world, adding that the experience could transform the youngster's approach to international cricket.
"This is unreal. This is generational talent. See his bat swing. Very few have a bat swing like that. He nails it," Shehzad said.
He was particularly impressed by Sooryavanshi's ability to clear the boundary without relying heavily on footwork, praising his strong base, wrist power and ability to hit sixes in different directions.
The knock also saw Sooryavanshi break several batting records. He now holds the List A records for the fastest 50, 100, 150 and 200. His 28 sixes surpassed the previous List A record of 23 held by Australia's D'Arcy Short.
Earlier this year, Sooryavanshi had scored a 50 off just 11 balls against Sri Lanka A in Dambulla.
Shehzad believes the youngster's confidence will grow following the performance, predicting that he could make a major impact as he gains more experience at the international level.
The former Pakistan batter also praised the teenager's fearless approach, saying watching such extraordinary hitting was a joy regardless of which country a player represented.