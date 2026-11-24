Teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi hits fastest double century in List A cricket
When Virat Kohli smashed a century off just 52 balls against Australia in 2013, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was only two years old.
Thirteen years later, the Indian teenage sensation has managed to score twice as many runs in the same number of deliveries.
Sooryavanshi reached his double century in just 52 balls against the UAE in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament in Doha on Tuesday, November 24.
The 15 year old eventually departed for 204 off 53 deliveries, smashing an incredible 28 sixes and seven fours.
While the opposition and level of competition were different, the comparison with Kohli puts the magnitude of Sooryavanshi's achievement into perspective.
When Kohli made history in Jaipur
On October 16, 2013, India were chasing a mammoth target of 360 against Australia in Jaipur.
Kohli, who was 24 at the time, smashed an unbeaten 100 off 52 balls, helping India register a memorable nine wicket victory.
His innings included eight fours and seven sixes and remains the fastest century by an Indian in men's ODI cricket.
Sooryavanshi rewrote the record books multiple times during his explosive knock against the UAE, setting four world records in men's List A cricket.
Fastest century: 28 balls
Fastest 150: 40 balls
Fastest double century: 52 balls
Most sixes in an innings: 28
The teenager broke Australian batter Jake Fraser McGurk's previous record of a 29 ball century before bettering his own record of reaching 150 in 59 deliveries.
He needed just another 12 balls to reach his double century, almost halving the previous world record of 103 deliveries set by New Zealand's Chad Bowes in 2024.
His 28 sixes also surpassed Australian batter D'Arcy Short's previous record of 23, set in 2018.
Remarkably, 196 of Sooryavanshi's 204 runs came through boundaries, meaning he scored just eight runs outside boundaries.
His extraordinary innings helped India A chase down a target of 250 in just 14.2 overs, registering a seven wicket victory over the UAE with 214 balls to spare.
Has Sooryavanshi broken Kohli's ODI record?
No. While all ODI matches are classified as List A cricket, not all List A matches are ODIs.
Sooryavanshi's innings came in a match involving India A and the UAE, which did not carry ODI status. Kohli's record therefore remains intact.