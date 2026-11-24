At just 15, the Bihar batter continues to add to a growing list of records, with his latest performance underlining why he is regarded as one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

The UAE had earlier relied on Harpreet Singh Bhatia, who scored 130 off 144 balls, to post a competitive total. India A’s Arshad Khan was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, restricting the hosts to 249 for eight.

The teenager had already shown his ability to produce explosive innings in the format, but Tuesday’s performance took his record-breaking exploits to another level. He had scored 26 and 11 in India A’s previous two matches against Nepal and Pakistan A, making his response against the UAE particularly emphatic.

Sooryavanshi eventually lost his wicket to Basil Hameed which was caught by Aryansh Sharma. He scored 204 in 53 balls, adding 28 sixes and 7 fours. India A went on to win the match by 7 wickets in the 15th over, just few balls after his dismissal.

His assault did not stop at the century. He reached 150 in 40 balls, improving his own record for the fastest 150 in List A cricket. The 28 sixes in his innings also set a new benchmark for the most sixes in a List A innings, surpassing the previous record of 23 held by Australia’s D’Arcy Short.

Sooryavanshi reached his half-century in only 16 balls, giving India A a flying start after the UAE had posted 249 for eight in their 50 overs. He continued to attack the bowlers and brought up his hundred in 28 deliveries, setting a record for the fastest century in List A cricket.

The 15-year-old left-hander took the UAE attack apart, turning a chase of 250 into a one-sided contest. His innings was marked by a series of milestones, including a century in just 28 balls and a 150 in 40 deliveries and later scoring a double century in 52 balls. He became the fastest player to achieve these milestones in List A cricket.

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