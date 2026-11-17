As he continues to develop his game and take on greater responsibility, Dhoni’s career could offer a valuable example. The former India captain built his reputation through calm decision-making, leadership and the ability to handle pressure. For a young cricketer still learning the demands of the game, those qualities could be as important as his batting talent.

The teenager has since continued to attract attention, but his recent captaincy debut with Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy proved challenging. He became the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket history when he led Bihar against Saurashtra, aged 15 years and 232 days. However, he managed only 18 runs as Bihar suffered a five-wicket defeat .

The moment quickly went viral, with Dhoni responding with a smile and a pat on the youngster’s shoulder. Sooryavanshi, who was 14 at the time, had also scored an impressive 57 off 33 balls in the match.

Sooryavanshi’s admiration for Dhoni was evident during the 2025 IPL season, when the youngster made headlines for a gesture of respect towards the veteran. After Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK in their final league match in Delhi in May 2025, Sooryavanshi bent down and touched Dhoni’s feet instead of shaking his hand.

The Ranchi-born cricketer leaves the tournament as one of its most successful figures. He led CSK to five IPL titles and was central to the franchise’s identity since joining in the inaugural 2008 season. He also guided India to the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup triumphs.

Dhoni’s retirement was confirmed by CSK on Tuesday, with the franchise announcing that the former India captain would take up a mentor’s role for the 2027 season. The 45-year-old had missed the entire 2026 IPL campaign, bringing uncertainty over his future as a player.

The 15-year-old shared a photograph of himself with Dhoni on his Instagram story, adding only a folded-hands emoji (🙏). The gesture is commonly used to express respect, gratitude and to seek blessings. Sooryavanshi did not accompany the picture with a caption, letting the image and the emoji convey his feelings towards one of the most admired figures in Indian cricket.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.