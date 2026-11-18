“I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You’ve given Indian cricket your very best, and it’s been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!” Tendulkar wrote.