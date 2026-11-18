Dhoni’s retirement brings end to one of the most celebrated playing careers in IPL history
Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has paid an emotional tribute to MS Dhoni following the former India captain’s decision to end his Indian Premier League (IPL) playing career, drawing the curtain on an illustrious 19-year journey in the tournament.
In a post on X on Wednesday, Tendulkar looked back on Dhoni’s early days in international cricket, recalling how he had recognised the youngster’s exceptional power-hitting ability during a match in Bangladesh. He also reflected on their time together in the Indian dressing room and the memorable moments they shared.
“I still remember watching MS bat in Bangladesh and telling Sourav that there was something special about his power hitting. You could see he had a rare gift, and what a journey he went on to have. It was a real joy sharing the dressing room with you and being part of some of our most memorable moments in Indian cricket. I always believed you would do something special, and you went on to achieve so much more. You’ve given Indian cricket your very best, and it’s been wonderful to have shared this journey with you. Well played, MS!” Tendulkar wrote.
Dhoni’s retirement brings an end to one of the most celebrated playing careers in IPL history. Having featured in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2008, the 45-year-old will remain associated with Chennai Super Kings (CSK), taking up a mentoring role ahead of the 2027 season.
A defining figure in the competition, Dhoni represented CSK for 17 seasons, apart from spending two campaigns with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when the Chennai franchise was suspended. He returned to CSK in 2018 and immediately guided the side to the IPL title.
Under his captaincy, CSK secured five IPL championships in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. The franchise also won the Champions League T20 twice, in 2010 and 2014, further cementing Dhoni’s legacy as one of the most successful leaders in the game.
Dhoni handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad before the 2024 season but continued to contribute as a wicketkeeper-batter. His last IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans in the 2025 season, while a calf injury kept him out of the 2026 campaign.
Across 278 IPL matches, Dhoni scored 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His record includes 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes. His ability to finish matches, tactical awareness and outstanding wicketkeeping made him one of the tournament’s most influential players.
Known affectionately as ‘Thala’ among CSK supporters, Dhoni forged a lasting connection with Chennai fans and became the face of the franchise throughout his playing career.