CSK's Thala bids farewell to IPL, but his legacy lives on
MS Dhoni's extraordinary Indian Premier League journey has finally come to an end.
The former India captain retired from the IPL on Tuesday, November 17, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career that began with the tournament's inaugural season in 2008.
However, the 45 year old is not leaving Chennai Super Kings. The five time IPL champions confirmed that Dhoni will take up a new role as team mentor from the 2027 season.
Dhoni, who missed the entire IPL 2026 season because of a calf injury, leaves behind an incredible legacy, having led Chennai to five IPL titles.
But beyond his achievements on the field, Dhoni's IPL journey has also been financially rewarding.
From his first contract worth Rs 60 million in 2008 to nearly Rs 2 billion in cumulative contract values over 19 seasons, Dhoni has been one of the tournament's biggest earners.
According to reported auction and retention figures, Dhoni's IPL contracts were worth approximately Rs 1.97 billion (Rs 1,968.4 million) between 2008 and 2026.
His first contract came in 2008, when Chennai Super Kings signed him for Rs 60 million, making him the most expensive player at the inaugural IPL auction.
The investment proved worthwhile as Dhoni transformed CSK into one of the most successful franchises in IPL history.
His annual contract value gradually increased, reaching Rs 150 million between 2018 and 2021.
One of the biggest changes came ahead of IPL 2025, when Chennai retained Dhoni for Rs 40 million, significantly less than the Rs 120 million he had earned annually during the previous three seasons.
The reduction followed the IPL's decision to allow Indian players who had not represented the national team for at least five years to be classified as uncapped players.
Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, qualified under the rule.
Despite the reduced contract value, his popularity remained enormous, with CSK fans continuing to turn up in large numbers to watch their beloved Thala.
Dhoni's IPL career was not entirely spent with Chennai.
He represented Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017 while CSK served a two year suspension.
He returned to Chennai in 2018 and immediately led the franchise to another IPL title. This man's legacy is unmatched.
Under his captaincy, CSK won the tournament in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023.
His estimated Rs 1.97 billion in IPL contract values does not include endorsements, sponsorship agreements, business investments or other commercial earnings.
The total covers 19 contracted seasons, although Dhoni played in 18, having missed the entire 2026 campaign.
And while his playing days are now over, his association with Chennai Super Kings continues.
The man who helped build CSK into an IPL powerhouse will now guide the franchise's next generation from outside the boundary.