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Chennai Super Kings claim MS Dhoni has no stakes in the team

CSK insists no stake-sale negotiations with Dhoni despite persistent rumours

Last updated:
Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of Season 15 of the Indian Premier League. After the CSK endured a poor run, the captaincy was returned to Dhoni.
Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings ahead of Season 15 of the Indian Premier League. After the CSK endured a poor run, the captaincy was returned to Dhoni.
AFP

Dubai: Rumours of Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s interest in buying a stake in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) continue grow despite the franchise denying discussing such a proposal with their former captain.

Some reports do suggest a negotiation between Dhoni and the Indian Premier League (IPL) team did take place, but both parties failed to come to an agreement. According to Cricbuzz, a senior CSK official said there had been no conversation with Dhoni about purchasing a stake.

“MS has never asked us about it. We never discussed the matter. We also don’t have any information about him having discussed this with Mr N Srinivasan either,” the official said. Dhoni, however, does hold shares in the company.

The reports also suggests that the former Indian skipper acquired more than one lakh shares when they were available for purchase. CSK is an unlisted company, meaning its shares are not traded openly but can be transferred through private, off-market transactions.

His holding remains a small fraction of the franchise. More than 30 crore (Dh11.5 million) outstanding shares are held by the public, representing close to 40% of the total share capital, while the Srinivasan family controls more than 55%.

Based on the current IPL franchise valuations, Dhoni’s holding could be worth around Rs 2.6-3 crore (Dh1.15 million). That is modest compared with his estimated Rs 1,200 crore (Dh 460.21 million) net worth.

Dhoni’s connection with CSK remains far more significant on the field. He has played 272 matches for the franchise across the IPL and Champions League T20, scoring 5,314 runs. Under his leadership, CSK won five IPL titles and two Champions League titles.

The 45-year-old did not play in the 2026 IPL after suffering a calf strain and subsequently dealing with fitness issues, bringing another season to an end without an appearance from the iconic CSK captain. Dhoni's participation for next season also remains clouded.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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IPL-ChennaicricketMS Dhoni

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