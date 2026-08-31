R Ashwin to replace Stephen Fleming as CSK coach? Here is what he said

Ashwin cool on CSK coaching talk, says role would be a huge challenge
Chennai Super Kings are still searching for their next head coach ahead of IPL 2027, and R Ashwin has now addressed whether he could be the man to take over the job.
CSK are entering a new era after ending their long association with Stephen Fleming following three disappointing seasons. Fleming has since taken over as England head coach, leaving the five time IPL champions with a major decision to make.
Ashwin name naturally comes into the conversation because of his long history with CSK. But the former India spinner does not appear too keen on taking up such a major coaching role just yet.
Ashwin is currently in Europe playing in the ETPL 2026, where he is leading Dublin Guardians. During a conversation with former CSK teammate Matthew Hayden, the topic of the vacant CSK job came up.
Interestingly, Ashwin initially asked Hayden whether CSK had approached him about becoming their next head coach.
Hayden revealed that he had heard about approaches for Dinesh Karthik and Rahul Dravid, but said CSK had never contacted him for the position.
He then turned the question back on Ashwin.
"Actually, I could ask the same thing of you. What are your thoughts?" Hayden asked.
Ashwin response suggested that he was not particularly convinced about stepping into the role at this stage.
"Actually, you have turned the tables on me. See, it is the third year going into the auction. I am not sure how difficult it gets for any coach," Ashwin replied.
While Ashwin did not completely rule himself out, taking over CSK now would certainly be a huge challenge.
This is a franchise he knows extremely well. Ashwin joined CSK in 2008 and remained with them until 2015 before returning for another stint in 2025.
But coaching is a completely different challenge.
Ashwin has only recently walked away from international cricket and currently has no major coaching experience. He is also still playing in overseas leagues, which makes taking on the responsibility of rebuilding CSK even more complicated.
Whoever replaces Fleming will have a big job on their hands after three disappointing seasons.
Hayden also revealed that CSK had approached Dinesh Karthik and Rahul Dravid about the position, although neither currently appears certain to take over.
For now, Ashwin seems happier on the other side of the boundary.
And despite his deep connection with CSK, becoming their head coach ahead of IPL 2027 does not appear to be high on his agenda.