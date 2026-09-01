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Pakistan crisis deepens as Misbah-ul-Haq resigns

His resignation comes amid significant changes to Pakistan’s Test squad

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakistan's head coach Misbah-ul-Haq
AP

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee after being left out of discussions over the decision to release seven Test players following Pakistan’s heavy defeat at Lord’s.

Misbah has submitted his resignation to the PCB. A source familiar with the matter confirmed the development, saying, “Yes, he has sent his resignation to the PCB.”

Misbah is expected to serve a notice period before formally stepping down.

His resignation comes amid significant changes to Pakistan’s Test squad and coaching staff following their defeat in the second Test against England at Lord’s. The PCB released seven players from the squad ahead of the third and final Test at Edgbaston and brought in replacements for the match.

Misbah was reportedly unhappy with the manner in which the changes were handled, particularly after being excluded from the discussions that led to the decision. Although he was a member of the selection committee, he was not involved in the process that resulted in the seven players being released.

The PCB also reshuffled Pakistan’s coaching staff ahead of the final Test. Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed as red-ball head coach, while Umar Gul was relieved of his duties as fast-bowling coach.

White-ball head coach Mike Hesson and bowling coach Ashley Noffke have been tasked with overseeing the team for the Edgbaston Test, scheduled to be played from September 9 to 13.

Misbah joined the PCB selection committee in March 2026 as part of a revamp of the panel. He was appointed after Aleem Dar resigned following the T20 World Cup, with former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed also joining the committee.

Sarfaraz later took charge as Pakistan’s red-ball head coach on April 18, shortly before the team’s two-Test tour of Bangladesh. Pakistan suffered a 2-0 series defeat in Bangladesh before drawing 1-1 with the West Indies in a two-Test series.

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cricketPakistan

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