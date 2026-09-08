‘Discipline and conduct' investigation: What’s going on with Pakistan cricket?

Pakistan are two 2-0 down to England with a final Test defeat at Edgbaston looming
Dubai: Pakistan have launched an investigation into issues surrounding the team’s “discipline and conduct”, adding another chapter to an already difficult tour of England.
The tourists are already 2-0 down in the three-Test series after a week of major changes, which saw seven players sent home, seven replacements brought into the squad and head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed replaced by New Zealander Mike Hesson.
Tensions also escalated during the second Test at Lord’s, when Pakistan threatened to withdraw from the remainder of the match and abandon the tour following a Sky interview with the sons of former Pakistan captain and prime minister Imran Khan, who is currently imprisoned.
In a statement released on Monday morning, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said: "The Pakistan Cricket Board has initiated an internal disciplinary inquiry following media reports concerning discipline and conduct, which are currently being reviewed internally.
"The PCB handles such matters in accordance with its standard procedures. The process is being conducted under PCB regulations, ensuring that all concerned individuals are given due consideration."
Last week, Hesson addressed reports that Salman Ali Agha, one of the seven players sent home, had declined an invitation to attend a meeting with King Charles at Clarence House.
He also dismissed claims that Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Imran Jr were selected as replacements because officials at the PCB had mistaken their similar names.
The statement added that speculation and unverified claims being circulated on certain platforms, particularly those linked to what it described as hostile external sources, should not be treated as credible.
"The PCB will not comment further at this time. The Board advises stakeholders and the public to rely on official PCB communications."
Last week, Hesson also outlined the reasons behind the decision to make seven changes to Pakistan’s original touring squad.
Four alterations were made to the bowling attack after Hesson was brought in to oversee the team for the final Test. However, three experienced players, Salman, batter Imam-ul-Haq and wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, were left out before the new head coach arrived.
Imam faced criticism during the second Test at Lord’s after he was unable to bat in either innings because of a calf injury.
Hesson has also been joined in the coaching setup by Australian Ashley Noffke, who has replaced former fast-bowling coach Umar Gul.
"I don't know too much. I sit outside that decision-making model, above us as coaches," said Noffke speaking on Monday at Edgbaston in the build-up to Wednesday's final Test.
"I guess that's one thing I've learned about being in Pakistan and coaching for a period of time, nearly 15 months with the white-ball team - there's always something going on in the background.
"Whether or not it's in or out of our control, and most of the time it's out of the players' control. We're not really in the position to know the outer workings of what's happening at the PCB in that context."