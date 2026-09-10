Under investigation, Imam handed first-class captaincy in President’s Trophy
Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule and squad for the President’s Trophy Grade-I first-class tournament. The list of competing players included several familiar names including Imam-ul-Haq.
The left-handed batsman has been under scrutiny for reportedly faking his low-grade calf strain during Pakistan’s 194-run loss against England in the second Test at Lord’s. Imam didn’t bat in either of the innings, eventually leading to his release from the squad along with Salman Ali Agha ahead of the final Test match.
An internal investigation is also taking place by the PCB with the objective to find out whether Imam’s injury was real or was it exaggerated or mispresented since he had similar incident in March 2025 during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand. A report from Geo News also suggests two-year ban for Imam if he’s proven guilty.
Nevertheless, PCB’s latest announcement confirms Imam will lead Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) cricket team at the 2026 President’s Trophy. Agha will play for the Kingsmen Academy cricket team as the vice-captain.
The four-day first-class matches will commence from 12 September with OGDCL taking on the Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Along with Agha, Muhammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also announced to compete in the tournament.
The tournament may provide many dropped Pakistani players another shot to deliver in the red-ball cricket format. With so many top names returning to first-class cricket, the President’s Trophy will have an intriguing set of games.