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Imam-ul-Haq named captain of first-class team amid two-year ban rumours

Under investigation, Imam handed first-class captaincy in President’s Trophy

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Abdul Bari Khan, Sports Writer
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Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket on the opening day of the first test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 19, 2026.
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket on the opening day of the first test match between England and Pakistan at Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, northern England on August 19, 2026.
AFP-DARREN STAPLES

Dubai: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the schedule and squad for the President’s Trophy Grade-I first-class tournament. The list of competing players included several familiar names including Imam-ul-Haq.

The left-handed batsman has been under scrutiny for reportedly faking his low-grade calf strain during Pakistan’s 194-run loss against England in the second Test at Lord’s. Imam didn’t bat in either of the innings, eventually leading to his release from the squad along with Salman Ali Agha ahead of the final Test match.

An internal investigation is also taking place by the PCB with the objective to find out whether Imam’s injury was real or was it exaggerated or mispresented since he had similar incident in March 2025 during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand. A report from Geo News also suggests two-year ban for Imam if he’s proven guilty.

Nevertheless, PCB’s latest announcement confirms Imam will lead Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) cricket team at the 2026 President’s Trophy. Agha will play for the Kingsmen Academy cricket team as the vice-captain.  

The four-day first-class matches will commence from 12 September with OGDCL taking on the Pakistan Television (PTV) at the Diamond Cricket Ground, Islamabad. Along with Agha, Muhammed Rizwan and Shaheen Shah Afridi are also announced to compete in the tournament.

The tournament may provide many dropped Pakistani players another shot to deliver in the red-ball cricket format. With so many top names returning to first-class cricket, the President’s Trophy will have an intriguing set of games.

Abdul Bari Khan
Abdul Bari KhanSports Writer
Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.
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