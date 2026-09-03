Imam suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Test. He did not bat in either innings as Pakistan lost the match by 194 runs and went down 2-0 in the series.

The PCB is preparing to form a high-level committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Imam’s calf injury, according to sources cited by the Pakistani news outlet.

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq could face a ban of up to two years if a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) investigation finds him guilty of misconduct over his injury during the second Test against England at Lord’s, Geo News reported.

Pakistan were bowled out for 110 after England made 290 in their first innings. Chasing 389 in the second innings, Pakistan were dismissed for 194.

The committee reportedly found that Imam had misled medical staff and deliberately sought to make himself unavailable for Pakistan’s opening ODI on the tour.

According to Geo News, a PCB inquiry into that incident had held Imam responsible for allegedly fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting injury symptoms after he was struck on his right big toe during an indoor net session on March 28.

The investigation could therefore have serious implications for Imam’s international career, with the PCB expected to formally announce the committee and its terms of reference soon.

PCB sources said the latest inquiry would examine whether Imam’s Lord’s injury was genuine and whether there was any misconduct involved. If found guilty, the left-hander could reportedly face a suspension ranging from one to two years.

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