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Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq could face two-year ban over injury controversy

PCB set to launch high-level probe into batter’s calf injury during Lord’s Test

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq attends a warm-up session before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.
Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq attends a warm-up session before the start of the ICC Champions Trophy one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and India at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on February 23, 2025.
AFP-FADEL SENNA

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq could face a ban of up to two years if a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) investigation finds him guilty of misconduct over his injury during the second Test against England at Lord’s, Geo News reported.

The PCB is preparing to form a high-level committee to examine the circumstances surrounding Imam’s calf injury, according to sources cited by the Pakistani news outlet.

Imam suffered a low-grade calf strain while fielding on the opening day of the Test. He did not bat in either innings as Pakistan lost the match by 194 runs and went down 2-0 in the series.

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Pakistan were bowled out for 110 after England made 290 in their first innings. Chasing 389 in the second innings, Pakistan were dismissed for 194.

The latest development has also brought back an earlier injury controversy involving Imam during Pakistan’s tour of New Zealand in March 2025.

According to Geo News, a PCB inquiry into that incident had held Imam responsible for allegedly fabricating, exaggerating or misrepresenting injury symptoms after he was struck on his right big toe during an indoor net session on March 28.

The committee reportedly found that Imam had misled medical staff and deliberately sought to make himself unavailable for Pakistan’s opening ODI on the tour.

PCB sources said the latest inquiry would examine whether Imam’s Lord’s injury was genuine and whether there was any misconduct involved. If found guilty, the left-hander could reportedly face a suspension ranging from one to two years.

The investigation could therefore have serious implications for Imam’s international career, with the PCB expected to formally announce the committee and its terms of reference soon.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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