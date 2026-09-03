‘Do we get WFH?’ Pakistan Cricket Board advertises fielding coach job on LinkedIn and the replies go viral

PCB’s LinkedIn hunt for a fielding coach goes viral
Pakistan cricket need a new fielding coach.
So where did the PCB go looking?
LinkedIn.
Yes, seriously.
The Pakistan Cricket Board advertised the vacant fielding coach position for the men's national team on LinkedIn, and what should have been a routine recruitment post has quickly turned into social media entertainment.
The PCB is looking for someone to work across red ball and white ball cricket. Candidates need at least a Level II coaching qualification and five years of experience working with elite cricketers, national teams, international sides or franchises.
Applications close at 5pm on September 9.
Fairly normal requirements.
The replies? Not so normal.
One person decided to throw his hat into the ring despite having a slightly different background.
“Just gonna apply for it, who knows,” he wrote, revealing that he had worked in industrial automation for 13 years.
Another one.
“I have dropped 2 catches recently,” he joked. Both reactions have also been picked up in reports about the viral vacancy.
Then came a comment that perfectly summed up the unusual sight of a national cricket board looking for a fielding coach on LinkedIn.
“England captain Jos Buttler humorously reacted to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) advertising their national fielding coach vacancy on LinkedIn, calling it a mix of a ‘very traditional and modern tactic’ in recruitment,” one user wrote.
He then added the punchline:
“Each department of PCB making us proud!”
And, of course, someone had to ask the most important question whenever a job appears on LinkedIn.
“Do we get WFH?”
The response underneath made it even better.
“That’s we really want.”
There are plenty of such comments.
The timing has only made the whole thing funnier.
Pakistan have just lost the first two Tests against England, including a 194 run defeat at Lord's, prompting another huge shake up involving players and coaches.
Behind all the jokes, though, the vacancy is genuine.
Pakistan have been without a permanent fielding coach since Shane McDermott left the role in July after spending around a year with the national team.
The PCB now need to find his replacement. Will it come through LinkedIn?We will have to wait and see