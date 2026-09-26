Despite six no-balls, Razaullah strikes twice in President’s Trophy encounter
Dubai: Pakistan fast bowler Razaullah continued his return to domestic cricket with a two-wicket haul for Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) in the President’s Trophy Grade-I.
Razaullah, who made a memorable Test debut against England earlier this month, finished with two wickets in 26 overs. He conceded 104 runs and bowled six no-balls but also delivered four maiden overs and maintained a four-run economy rate.
The 21-year-old has quickly become one of the talking points of Pakistan cricket after his impressive showing at Edgbaston. On Test debut, he dismissed England captain Joe Root for his maiden Test wicket and also removed Emilio Gay. He finished the first innings with four wickets for 148 runs.
Razaullah also produced a remarkable performance with the bat later in the Test, smashing 81 from 63 balls, including nine sixes, as Pakistan fought back against England.
Interestingly, the young pacer did not bowl a single no-ball during his Test debut, making his six no-balls in the domestic game a notable difference as he continues to develop his game.
The OGDCL-KRL match is ongoing, with Razaullah and his bowling attack having dismissed KRL for 398. Babar Azam, who has joined OGDCL for the third round, lost his wicket for 12 runs in the second innings. Both Babar and Razaullah joined OGDCL ahead of the fixture.
After his breakthrough against England, the President’s Trophy provides Razaullah with valuable first-class cricket as he looks to build on his promising start to international cricket.