From passport woes to dismissing Root, Razaullah’s dream Test debut unfolds
Dubai: Pakistan’s latest Test debutant Razaullah wasted little time making his presence felt against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham.
The 21-year-old right-arm fast bowler struck with his first wicket in the opening over, trapping England captain Joe Root in a lbw to give Pakistan an early breakthrough. He later removed Emilio Gay after the batter reached 60, finishing the day with two crucial wickets for 42 runs.
Born on April 5, 2005, in Mardan, Razaullah represented Peshawar Region in domestic cricket. He made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) debut for Rawalpindi earlier this year, taking three wickets across two matches.
Before joining Pakistan’s England tour, his most recent appearance came for Pakistan Gold against Pakistan Green in a 50-over match on August 18.
Razaullah is one of three players making their Test debuts for Pakistan at Edgbaston, alongside Ghazi Ghori and Mohammad Imran. Their call-ups came after the Pakistan Cricket Board released seven players following the team’s 194-run defeat to England in the second Test.
According to reports on social media, Razaullah had no passport when he got the call to join the squad in England. His phone was also switched off when the selectors tried to share the good news with him. Eventually, a coach was sent to the bowler’s village to announce his participation.
Pakistan endured another difficult start in the third Test, being bowled out for just 133 on the opening day. Razaullah’s sudden impact with the ball provided some much-needed relief for the visitors.
England ended the day at 156 for four, giving them a 23-run lead. With Root among Razaullah’s victims, the young pacer’s debut has already produced a memorable moment.
Pakistan will now hope Razaullah can continue his impressive start and help keep England’s advantage under control.