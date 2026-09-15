21-year-old impresses with both bat and ball during third Test in Edgbaston
Pakistan’s emerging fast bowler Razaullah Mashwani received a hero’s welcome at Islamabad International Airport after returning home following an impressive Test series in England.
The 21-year-old was greeted by family members, friends and cricket supporters, who gathered at the airport to celebrate his performances on the tour. Razaullah’s showing in England has quickly put him among Pakistan’s promising young cricketers to watch.
His rise has been particularly remarkable given how swiftly his fortunes changed. After being named in Pakistan’s squad for the England tour, Razaullah earned his Test debut at Edgbaston and immediately made an impression.
The youngster’s Test debut was nothing short of memorable. Having reportedly faced a race against time to secure his passport after receiving his call-up, Razaullah arrived in England and wasted little time announcing himself on the international stage.
He claimed his first Test wicket with just his fourth delivery, marking a dream start to his career at the highest level. Razaullah also impressed with the bat during the series, producing performances that saw him create several records.
His exploits have earned praise back home, with his elder brother, Muhammad Iqbal Mashwani, saying the young cricketer had made the country proud.
Iqbal said he had always believed in his brother’s abilities and was confident Razaullah could continue performing at the highest level.
“He has made the country proud with his batting,” Iqbal told MinuteMirror, while expressing hope that Razaullah would build on his impressive start and produce many more memorable performances for Pakistan.