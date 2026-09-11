Pakistan debutant Razaullah walks in at No. 9 and smashes nine sixes to equal incredible Ben Stokes record

Pakistan vs England: Razaullah’s fearless 81 has Pakistan cricket talking
Razaullah will be the name discussed among cricket fans in Pakistan and around the world tonight.
England will need just 130 runs to complete a 3-0 series whitewash, but whatever happens at Edgbaston on Saturday, the 21 year old Pakistan debutant has already made this Test one to remember. Pakistan reached 449 in their second innings to turn a 320 run first innings deficit into a 129 run lead.
After taking four wickets in England’s first innings, including Joe Root, Razaullah produced something even more unexpected with the bat.
Coming in at No 9, the fast bowler smashed 81 from just 63 balls, hitting nine sixes as Pakistan recovered from what had looked like a hopeless position. He also shared a remarkable 121 run ninth wicket partnership with Mohammad Abbas.
And this was some hitting.
Razaullah smashed Gus Atkinson for three sixes in an over before turning his attention to Jofra Archer. He launched the England quick for consecutive sixes down the ground as he raced past fifty.
Later, he even took off his helmet and continued attacking. It was the kind of fearless, unpredictable lower order hitting Pakistan cricket has produced back in the days.
And those nine sixes put Razaullah alongside some very famous company.
He equalled Ben Stokes’ record for the most sixes in a Test innings in England. Stokes also hit nine during his famous 155 against Australia at Lord’s in the 2023 Ashes.
When Razaullah was eventually stumped for 81, his remarkable innings was over, but he had at least given Pakistan something to believe in heading into the final day.
The story becomes even more remarkable when you consider where he was only a few weeks ago.
Razaullah had played just eight first class matches before his Test debut and reportedly did not even have a passport when Pakistan unexpectedly called him into the squad for the England tour.
Now, in the space of one Test, he has dismissed one of the greatest batters of all time in Root, taken four wickets and smashed nine sixes against England when Pakistan desperately needed some salvation.
England should still be favourites to win this Test.
But whatever happens on Saturday, Pakistan may have found a new star.