Why has PCB confiscated players’ phones ahead of third Test?

The development comes days after the PCB made sweeping changes to the Pakistan Test squad
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reportedly confiscated the mobile phones of several cricketers as part of an investigation in London, according to reports in the media.
The development comes days after the PCB made sweeping changes to the Pakistan Test squad following their 194-run defeat to England at Lord’s.
Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the series, prompting the board to release seven players from the touring squad ahead of the third and final Test. Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad were sent home.
The PCB also made changes to the coaching staff, removing head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul. Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke were appointed as their replacements.
The seven players called up for the final Test are Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Saad Baig, Muhammad Randhawa, Razaullah and Muhammad Imran Jnr.
According to reports, the confiscated phones will remain in the PCB’s custody until the conclusion of the third Test at Edgbaston, which begins on September 9.
The reported investigation has added further uncertainty around a Pakistan team already under considerable pressure after going 2-0 down in the series. With several senior players released and a new-look squad assembled, attention has shifted away from preparations for the final Test.
Hesson, who was brought in at short notice, said he was not involved in the original selection of the touring squad and admitted he did not know the details behind the decision to release the players.
“I’m coming in at the moment as interim. Things have obviously happened very quickly. I was actually just in Japan preparing for the Asian Games. I was back in Lahore and then, as I’ve said, I was brought over here relatively quickly because changes were going to take place,” Hesson said ahead of the third Test.
“I don’t know the details of why they’ve been removed. I’ve read what you guys have read, I’ve heard those things. I think Salman Ali Agha has been one of the best players for the last couple of years. He’s had probably three poor Tests, but he’s a fine player. And I think he’s obviously disappointed to not be involved.”
Hesson also explained that he had no role in selecting the original Test squad for the England tour.
“Up until now, I haven’t been involved in red-ball cricket [in Pakistan] at all, so I’m not part of the selection panel. I’m part of the white-ball selection panel. When this side was selected for this tour I had no involvement at all,” he said.
“When I took over there were three players that had already left the squad, with Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq and Salman Ali Agha.
“From there it was a matter of trying to find a balanced squad for us for the third Test. Obviously, we needed to make changes anyway. And we needed to find a balance that gives us a bowling attack with the best chance to compete in these conditions. That was the starting point,” he added.