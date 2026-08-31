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Pakistan drop seven players, two coaches ahead of 3rd Test

The PCB has named seven replacements, with five uncapped players

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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England's Ollie Robinson appeals successfully for a LBW decision against Pakistan's Azan Awais on day four of the second test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 30, 2026.
England's Ollie Robinson appeals successfully for a LBW decision against Pakistan's Azan Awais on day four of the second test match between England and Pakistan at Lord's cricket ground in London on August 30, 2026.
AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday announced major changes to its Test squad and support staff ahead of the third and final Test against England in Birmingham.

Seven players have been released from the Pakistan squad, including Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Ali Usman, Aamir Jamal, Muhammad Awais Zafar and Khurram Shahzad. Coaches Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul have also been released from their respective roles.

The PCB has named seven replacements, with five uncapped players and two who have previously represented Pakistan in Test cricket.

Major reshuffle

Among the incoming players are Saim Ayub and Abdullah Fazal, who have played eight and two Tests respectively. Left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas, who has represented Pakistan in three ODIs and four T20Is, has also been included.

The other four additions are left-arm fast bowler Mohammad Imran Jnr, wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, right-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Imran, also known as Imran Randhawa, and right-arm pace-bowling all-rounder Razaullah.

Saad Baig was named Player of the Tournament in the 2025-26 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The squad reshuffle comes a day after Pakistan suffered a 194-run defeat to England in the second Test at Lord’s. The loss gave England an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, after Pakistan had gone down by an innings and 103 runs in the opening Test.

The newly selected players will join the Pakistan squad ahead of the third Test in Birmingham.

The PCB has also made changes to the coaching staff, with Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke set to replace Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Gul in the backroom team.

Updated squad: Babar Azam (captain), Abdullah Fazal, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Muhammad Imran, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wicket-keeper), Razaullah, Saad Baig (wicket-keeper) Saim Ayub, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Ubaid Shah

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