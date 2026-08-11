Sharjah Warriorz appoint Adrian Birrell as head coach for ILT20 season 5

Kshemal Waingankar, COO, Sharjah Warriorz, said, “We are delighted to welcome Adrian Birrell as the Head Coach of Sharjah Warriorz. Adrian is one of the most successful coaches in franchise cricket today, with an incredible track record of building winning teams and delivering trophies. As we enter a new chapter in the journey of the Sharjah Warriorz, we wanted a leader who shares our ambition of competing for championships. We are confident he will help establish a culture that can drive sustained success and give our fans a team capable of challenging for the DP World ILT20 title.