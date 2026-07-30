Joe Root returns as England Test captain, Fleming named coach

The appointments come after a major reshuffle in England’s Test setup
Joe Root has been reappointed as England’s Test captain, marking his second stint in the role, while former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has been named the team’s new head coach.
The appointments come after a major reshuffle in England’s Test setup following Brendon McCullum’s dismissal as coach and Ben Stokes’ retirement from international cricket earlier this month.
Root, the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket history, previously captained England from 2017 to 2022 before handing over the reins to Stokes. The 35-year-old returns after Stokes stepped away following England’s 2-1 series defeat to New Zealand in June.
Having led England in a record 65 Tests, Root most recently filled in as stand-in captain during the second Test against New Zealand. He will begin his second tenure with a three-match Test series against Pakistan next month before leading England into next summer’s home Ashes series against Australia.
Fleming, 53, succeeds his former New Zealand teammate McCullum, who was relieved of his Test coaching duties after the New Zealand series defeat but continues as England’s white-ball coach.
Speaking after his appointment, Root said it was a privilege to lead the Test side once again.
“It is a great honour and privilege to be asked to be England Men’s Test captain again,” Root said. “The Test captaincy is a difficult but hugely rewarding job and, after enjoying a brief taste of it again working with Baz McCullum last month, I am excited to lead this next generation of players forward.
“The opportunity to do that alongside Stephen is also a huge motivator. He has proved over a long period of time that he is an exceptional leader with a great knowledge of the game, and I am looking forward to working with him and helping to build a winning environment.”
England are next in action in a three-match series against Pakistan starting on August 19, with Marcus Trescothick acting as interim head coach ahead of Fleming's arrival later this year.
The ECB said Fleming, who led Chennai Super Kings to five Indian Premier League titles, was one of the "most highly regarded coaches in world cricket".
"The ambition is always to win now," said Fleming. "But equally, it's about ensuring the team is well placed for the medium and long-term future."
The 53-year-old added: "I'm particularly looking forward to working with Joe Root as captain - a generational talent who has achieved so much already.
"There is still plenty more to come from him, and I'm excited to support him so he can enjoy and thrive in the role in what is a different context to his first stint."
McCullum will remain in charge as England's limited overs coach.
Managing director of England men's cricket Rob Key, hailed Fleming as one of the most highly respected figures in cricket.
"I believe he is the best person to guide a team stacked full of potential and turn that talent into a world-class outfit that can not only achieve success but sustain it," Key said.