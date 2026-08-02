England skipper Joe Root to continue ‘Bazball’ tactics with tweaks

Following a major overhaul after England's Test series defeat to New Zealand in June, the 35-year-old revealed that he is only planning to tweak the approach of Stokes and McCullum rather than start from scratch.

England’s new Test skipper Joe Root has said that the current side coached by Stephen Fleming will keep faith with the aggressive 'Bazball' tactics used by his predecessor Ben Stokes and previous coach Brendon McCullum.

"It'll be trying to continue some of the good things we have done over that period (since 2022) and not finding ourselves back to where we were before Baz and Ben took over," Root said in an ECB interview on Saturday.

McCullum inspired Stokes to make England play with flair and power, but that approach did not work against Australia and India and England's recent clash with New Zealand was marred by issues involving players drinking, with Stokes and Gus Atkinson left out of the second Test against the Black Caps after breaking a team curfew in a nightclub incident.

"There's so much good stuff that Ben and Brendon did and changed the way we look at the game and see the game."

"The wrong thing to do would be to completely rip everything up that we've done over the last four years.

"Evolving and tweaking things to get us to where we want to be and really competing against the top nations consistently over a long period of time.

"Clearly the last little while is fresh in everyone's minds but you're looking at a four-year period where we did a lot of good things."

"The last four years is the most fun I've had in cricket and most of that is down to the way they got me to see the game.

"I've benefitted hugely from that as a player so to think we have to start all over again would be wrong. But there are areas we want to sharpen up a little bit and become a little bit sterner with," he said.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.