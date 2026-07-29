Stephen Fleming likely to take over as new England coach

The ECB recently completed a week-long interview process with several candidates
Former New Zealand captain and ex-Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has emerged as the leading contender to become England’s next Test coach, according to reports in the British media.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) recently completed a week-long interview process with several candidates, with Fleming reportedly emerging as the preferred choice to succeed Brendon McCullum.
McCullum stepped down as England’s Test coach after four years in charge following the team’s home Test series defeat to New Zealand. The former New Zealand captain had already come under scrutiny after England’s disappointing Ashes campaign last year, and the loss to the Black Caps ultimately brought his tenure to an end.
England’s next Test assignment is a three-match home series against Pakistan, scheduled for August and September. The ECB is keen to appoint a new coach before the series begins, with England looking to recover from a poor start to the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle and improve their position in the standings.
It remains uncertain, however, whether Fleming will be able to take charge in time for the Pakistan series, with his availability for the opening Test still unclear.