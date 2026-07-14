Will Rahul Dravid take over as England coach?

Brendon McCullum was sacked as England’s Test coach recently
Former India captain and head coach Rahul Dravid’s name is doing the rounds as a leading candidate to become England’s next Test head coach following Brendon McCullum’s departure from the role.
McCullum, 44, was sacked as England’s Test coach and will now focus exclusively on the team’s limited-overs setup.
According to media reports, Dravid is interested in the position because it is limited to the Test format, allowing him more time at home.
Dravid served as head coach of the Indian team from November 2021 to June 2024. During his tenure, India reached the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup before lifting the 2024 T20 World Cup title.
Following his successful stint with India, Dravid took charge of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2025 Indian Premier League season. However, the inaugural champions endured a disappointing campaign, finishing ninth with just eight points, after which Dravid stepped down as head coach.
Former Zimbabwe captain Andy Flower and ex-England spinner Richard Dawson are also among the frontrunners for the England Test coaching role.
Flower is currently the head coach of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), who recently secured back-to-back IPL titles.
Other names linked with the position include former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara, former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff, Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and former Australia coach Justin Langer.
McCullum took charge of England’s Test side in May 2022 and, alongside captain Ben Stokes, introduced the aggressive “Bazball” philosophy that transformed the team’s approach to red-ball cricket.
The style encouraged batters to score rapidly from the outset, with England often preferring to chase victories rather than settle for draws. During McCullum’s tenure, England played 49 Tests, winning 27, losing 20 and drawing two.
Despite revitalising England’s Test cricket, McCullum’s side fell short in two of its biggest objectives. England failed to regain the Ashes, drawing the 2023 home series 2-2, which allowed Australia to retain the urn, before suffering a heavy 4-1 defeat in the 2025-26 Ashes series in Australia.
England’s final Test assignment under McCullum also ended in disappointment as they lost the three-match home series against New Zealand 2-1. The series also marked the end of Ben Stokes’ international career after the England captain announced his retirement from international cricket.