Andrew Flintoff quits as England Lions head coach

47-year-old will take up a new coaching challenge with Sydney Thunder in BBL
Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff has stepped down as head coach of the England Lions after nearly two years in charge of the national second-string side.
Flintoff was persuaded to take up the coaching role by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director of men’s cricket Rob Key and quickly earned widespread praise for his work with England’s emerging talent. Popular among players, he played a key role in nurturing several of the country’s brightest young cricketers.
The 47-year-old will now embark on a new coaching challenge after accepting a role with Sydney Thunder in Australia’s Big Bash League later this year.
Announcing his decision, Flintoff said: “Unfortunately I’ve made the decision to step away from my role with the Lions. Not only have I enjoyed my time having the opportunity to work with the best young cricketers in the country, but I’ve taken great pride in seeing them develop.
“I’d like to thank the coaches and staff for all their passion, tireless work and support they give every day. In particular, Ed Barney, who I’ve loved working with and was so lucky to have as a performance director, and obviously Rob (Key) for trusting me with one of the most important roles in English cricket.
“I can’t wait to get started with the Thunder later in the year and see where coaching takes me.”
Flintoff’s departure comes during a period of change within England’s coaching setup. Brendon McCullum has been replaced as Test head coach by fellow New Zealander Stephen Fleming, while McCullum remains in charge of the white-ball teams. Marcus Trescothick will lead the Test side on an interim basis during the upcoming series against Pakistan.
The ECB has yet to name Flintoff’s successor. Former England and Sussex all-rounder Mike Yardy will oversee the England Lions for the four-day Professional County Club Select XI fixture against Pakistan, which begins in Beckenham on August 12.
Flintoff’s resignation comes just a week after Key publicly backed him as a potential future England head coach.
“The Test vacancy just came too soon, but he should be someone that goes on to become an outstanding head coach,” Key said. “When you talk about who could be the best person, Andrew Flintoff, in the future with a bit more experience, could absolutely do it.
“I think he’s an unsung hero. A lot of these young players have opportunities in T10s, T20s, ILT20 and SA20, and convincing them to commit to red-ball tours or 50-over cricket isn’t easy. Having Andrew Flintoff there has made a massive difference, and he deserves enormous respect and thanks for what he’s done.”