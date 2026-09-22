Former CSK player Vansh Bedi threatens legal action over 'fixing' claims

The Delhi wicketkeeper-batter was representing Central Delhi Kings in DPL
Vansh Bedi has strongly denied any connection to the controversy surrounding a sting operation that alleged the misuse of confidential team information in Delhi Premier League.
The Delhi wicketkeeper-batter, who was part of the Chennai Super Kings set-up during IPL 2025 before representing Central Delhi Kings in the DPL, said attempts to link him to the allegations were “false and defamatory”.
Bedi broke his silence on Tuesday after his name began circulating on social media following an undercover investigation involving former domestic cricketer Rachit Bhatia. In a statement posted on Instagram, Bedi categorically denied being the unnamed CSK player allegedly referred to by Bhatia and rejected any involvement in the activities described during the sting.
“I categorically state that I am not the individual referred to by Ex-Ranji Trophy cricketer Rachit Bhatia in the Tehelka sting operation concerning alleged match-fixing involving a CSK player, nor do I have any involvement whatsoever in any such activity,” Bedi wrote.
He said any attempt to associate him with the allegations was defamatory and added that his legal team was pursuing “appropriate civil and criminal action” against those responsible for circulating such claims.
The controversy has gained traction online despite the original sting operation not publicly identifying Bedi as the player allegedly involved. His name appears to have surfaced largely because some of the details mentioned by Bhatia appeared to overlap with aspects of Bedi’s recent cricket career.
During the sting, Bhatia allegedly claimed that he had received advance information about Chennai Super Kings’ playing XI during IPL 2025 and passed it on to London-based bookmakers through Snapchat. He allegedly claimed to have made Rs6 million from each of five matches, amounting to Rs30 million, while describing his alleged source as a friend associated with the CSK set-up.
Bedi’s association with CSK during the 2025 IPL season and his subsequent stint with Central Delhi Kings in the Delhi Premier League appear to have contributed to speculation about his identity. He was ruled out of the IPL season with an ankle ligament injury before later featuring in the DPL.