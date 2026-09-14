IPL 2027: Chaminda Vaas, Amit Misra to join Delhi Capitals

Coaching overhaul follows an agreement between GMR Sports India Pvt Ltd and JSW Sports
Sri Lanka legend Chaminda Vaas and former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra are set to join the Delhi Capitals coaching staff ahead of the 2027 Indian Premier League season.
Vaas is expected to take charge as the franchise’s bowling coach, while former India captain Sourav Ganguly is likely to be appointed head coach. Mishra is also set to join the coaching setup, with former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh expected to take over as batting coach.
Vaas, Sri Lanka’s most successful fast bowler, finished his international career with 355 Test wickets and 400 ODI wickets. The 52-year-old played for the Deccan Chargers during the first three seasons of the IPL between 2008 and 2010 but is now set to take up a coaching role in the league for the first time.
The left-arm pacer brings extensive coaching experience. He has worked with the Sri Lanka men’s team in several stints between 2012 and 2022 and has also served as a fast-bowling consultant and academy mentor with Sri Lanka Cricket, helping nurture the country’s next generation of pacers.
Vaas also began his coaching career as a consultant with the New Zealand men’s team and worked with Ireland during the 2016 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. At franchise level, he coached NYS Lagos in the 2024 Zim Afro T10 League and served as head coach of Kandy Royals in the Lanka Premier League 2026.
Mishra, meanwhile, is set to move into IPL coaching for the first time following a distinguished playing career. The 42-year-old represented Delhi Daredevils, now Delhi Capitals, as well as Deccan Chargers, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants.
Mishra retired from professional cricket last September and is among the IPL’s leading wicket-takers, having claimed 174 wickets in 162 matches. He also holds the record for the most hat-tricks in IPL history, with three to his name.
The coaching overhaul follows an agreement between Delhi Capitals co-owners GMR Sports India Pvt Ltd and JSW Sports, under which the franchise’s operations will be managed by the two owners in alternating two-year cycles.
GMR had appointed former India batter Venugopal Rao as director of cricket, Hemang Badani as head coach and Munaf Patel as bowling coach for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Vaas and Mishra have reportedly already begun working with the franchise and are currently involved with Delhi Capitals’ academy players in Delhi.
The franchise, however, is yet to officially announce its complete coaching staff for the 2027 IPL season.
With inputs from ANI