The two started the innings strong before Verma’s departure at 48, making an opening partnership of 99 runs. However, Mandhana continued her hot form as she went on to set several world records in women’s cricket.

Dubai: There is no stopping Smriti Mandhana at the 2026 Asian Games as India’s vice-captain continues to make history in Nisshin, Japan. She has been a strong force for the Women in Blue as she continues to smash records at the Korogi Sports Park.

The Women in Blue set a target of 217, which is the highest-ever Asian Games total in gold-medal match. However, Sri Lanka failed to put on a fight as they lost all the wickets for 69 runs.

The duo has recorded 4000 runs together following their 99-run partnership in the gold medal game. Nevertheless, Mandhana’s 79 runs in 45 balls refused her in making another mark in Women’s cricket as the highest century maker.

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru captain has scored 788 runs in 9 Tests, 5411 runs in 120 ODI matches and over 4800 runs in 179 T20I matches. Apart from the 11,000 runs, Mandhana and Verma made history by scoring the most runs together by any women pair in T20I cricket.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.