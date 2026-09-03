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Smriti Mandhana becomes highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket

Indian opener achieved the feat during India’s Women’s Asia Cup against Hong Kong in Dubai

Last updated:
Jai Rai
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India's Smriti Mandhana
India's Smriti Mandhana
AFP

Smriti Mandhana etched her name in the record books on Thursday, surpassing legendary India teammate Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket across all formats.

The Indian opener achieved the feat during India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 Group A clash against Hong Kong at the Dubai International Stadium.

Mandhana reached the landmark in her 303rd international innings, moving past Mithali’s tally of 10,868 runs. The 30-year-old now leads the all-time list, with New Zealand’s Suzie Bates next on 10,740 runs.

The record came during a sensational innings from Mandhana, who smashed 124 off just 64 balls before being run out in the final over. Her explosive knock helped India post 193/5.

The century was Mandhana’s 18th in international cricket, taking her past former Australia captain Meg Lanning’s tally of 17 – the previous record for most centuries in women’s international cricket.

Another record

Mandhana also registered her 93rd 50-plus score in women’s internationals, drawing level with Mithali for the joint-most in the history of the game. Her 37th 50-plus score in WT20Is is already a world record, with Australia’s Beth Mooney next on 33.

Her 124 also became the highest individual score in Women’s Asia Cup history, surpassing Sri Lanka’s Chamari Athapaththu’s unbeaten 119 against Malaysia in 2024. It is also the highest score by an Indian batter in WT20Is.

Mandhana further became the first Indian woman to score multiple centuries in WT20I cricket.

The latest milestones add to an already remarkable career. She became the fastest woman to reach 10,000 international runs, achieving the feat in 280 innings, and is also the first Indian woman to score centuries across all three formats.

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