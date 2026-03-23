How a World Cup win changed the face of Indian women’s cricket

India defeated South Africa to clinch the Women’s World Cup last year
Dubai: It has been a story of near-misses for the Indian women’s cricket team — so close, yet so far. Time and again, they approached glory in major tournaments, only to stumble at the final stages. But last November, they finally rewrote that narrative. The Women in Blue held their nerve, delivered exceptional performances, and emerged as champions of the Women’s World Cup.
In the final in Mumbai, they defeated South Africa by 52 runs. Before that, in the semi-finals, they pulled off a thrilling five-wicket victory over Australia in a high-scoring encounter.
That semi-final belonged to Jemimah Rodrigues. Anchoring the daunting chase of 339, the 25-year-old stood tall with an unbeaten 127, guiding India home with just three balls remaining.
The triumph was deeply emotional — not just for Jemimah, but for the entire team. Their World Cup win, followed by their rise to championship status, turned them into national icons, drawing comparisons to the Indian men’s team’s historic 1983 World Cup victory under Kapil Dev.
Jemimah believes that this success marks a turning point for women’s cricket in India. She acknowledged that while the full magnitude of the achievement may not be immediately visible, its long-term impact will shape the future of the sport.
“We may not fully understand it now, but I think in a few years, when we look back at this moment, we’ll properly realise the kind of impact this World Cup has had,” Jemimah said.
With the 2026 T20 World Cup scheduled in England this June, Rodrigues is confident India can complete a historic double.
“Well, that’s the plan,” she said. “We’ve got the 50-over one, and now it’s time to get the T20 one. I’m really looking forward to it and working as hard as possible because we know the responsibility is greater now, and so are the expectations. At the same time, as a team, we’re just going to push and keep getting better.”
India recently achieved a significant milestone by winning a T20I series in Australia 2-1 — their first on Australian soil in a decade, since 2016. Jemimah described the victory as a major boost ahead of the T20 World Cup, while stressing the importance of continued improvement and consistency.
“It is very important because we’re heading into a T20 World Cup, and we know how competitive Australia always are against us. It felt really good, but we also know the work doesn’t stop here. There’s still a lot more to do and several areas we need to improve. We’ve spoken about making winning a habit, and that’s what we’re working towards,” Jemimah added.
Following their success in Australia, India will tour South Africa for a five-match T20I series from April 17 to 27, with games scheduled in Durban, Johannesburg, and Benoni.
Off the field, Jemimah also opened up about her close bond with Smriti Mandhana, describing it as sisterly. She shared how much she values Mandhana’s presence and support, especially given the demands of a cricketer’s life away from family.
Their friendship dates back to the early days of their international careers, but its depth has become even more evident recently. When Mandhana’s wedding was called off last year, Rodrigues chose to step away from her Big Bash League contract to be by her side.
Earlier this year, the two faced off in the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 final. Mandhana’s Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched the title, while Rodrigues was left heart-broken as Delhi Capitals finished runners-up for the fourth consecutive time. Mandhana was among the first to console her.
“It’s a very pure bond, almost like how sisters share a connection,” Rodrigues told CNN-News18. “You get a mix of everything: the masti (fun), the playful teasing, the moments of troubling each other, but also being there for one another when it matters most. She has kind of taken care of me like an elder sister, and it’s really nice to find that comfort, especially in a sport where you’re always away from family. In a cricket team, we’re travelling together throughout the year, so I feel very blessed to have that kind of bond,” she added.
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