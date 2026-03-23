How a World Cup win changed the face of Indian women’s cricket

“Well, that’s the plan,” she said. “We’ve got the 50-over one, and now it’s time to get the T20 one. I’m really looking forward to it and working as hard as possible because we know the responsibility is greater now, and so are the expectations. At the same time, as a team, we’re just going to push and keep getting better.”

Dubai: It has been a story of near-misses for the Indian women’s cricket team — so close, yet so far. Time and again, they approached glory in major tournaments, only to stumble at the final stages. But last November, they finally rewrote that narrative. The Women in Blue held their nerve, delivered exceptional performances, and emerged as champions of the Women’s World Cup .

“It’s a very pure bond, almost like how sisters share a connection,” Rodrigues told CNN-News18. “You get a mix of everything: the masti (fun), the playful teasing, the moments of troubling each other, but also being there for one another when it matters most. She has kind of taken care of me like an elder sister, and it’s really nice to find that comfort, especially in a sport where you’re always away from family. In a cricket team, we’re travelling together throughout the year, so I feel very blessed to have that kind of bond,” she added.

Their friendship dates back to the early days of their international careers, but its depth has become even more evident recently. When Mandhana’s wedding was called off last year, Rodrigues chose to step away from her Big Bash League contract to be by her side.

“It is very important because we’re heading into a T20 World Cup, and we know how competitive Australia always are against us. It felt really good, but we also know the work doesn’t stop here. There’s still a lot more to do and several areas we need to improve. We’ve spoken about making winning a habit, and that’s what we’re working towards,” Jemimah added.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.