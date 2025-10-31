Discover 15 expert tips to manage stress and find inner strength
Jemimah Rodrigues may have been India’s hero on the World Cup stage, but off the field, she was fighting a quiet battle with anxiety. The 25-year-old revealed she broke down in tears almost every day, struggling with self-doubt and the sting of being dropped last year. Yet when it mattered most, as she said, she found the focus, composure, and inner strength to produce an unforgettable 127* against Australia. Her secret was self-talk, faith, and sheer determination.
Rejection hurts. Expectations hurt. And just the weight of carrying it all...hurts. And that's what anxiety does. It shows up in the most insidious ways; we're never prepared. And so, a full-blown panic attack can come our way.
Nevertheless, it's always a battle against anxiety. Here are 15 tips that we compiled from our numerous interactions with experts.
Racing heart, sweaty palms, headaches, restless muscles—your body is sending an SOS. Spot these stress signals early, and you can hit pause, calm down, and take control before anxiety spirals. Think of it as proactive self-care instead of chasing your peace after the storm hits.
Talking about your worries—whether with friends, family, or a counselor—can feel like a weight lifted. Bottling up emotions only isolates you, while sharing them makes anxiety feel normal. Even a quick chat can ease pressure, offer perspective, and remind you that feeling anxious is human, not a flaw.
There's something soothing about sunshine and fresh air. It resets your mood and the stress recedes. Simple walks in parks or along the beach, even for 20 minutes a day, can help soothe the mind, sharpen focus, and create moments of calm in the high-pressure pace of UAE life.
A solid routine can be your secret weapon against anxiety. Scheduling workouts, meals, work, breaks, and social time gives your day structure and a sense of control. Predictable rhythms cut decision fatigue, reduce uncertainty, and help your mind feel grounded—especially when juggling new cities, jobs, or responsibilities.
Endless scrolling fuels anxiety. Social media and news can overwhelm with sensational stories. Set limits, mute stressful topics, and take tech-free breaks. Short digital detoxes cut information overload, clear your mind, and restore focus, giving your brain space to breathe amid constant notifications and the pressure of comparison.
Slow, intentional breaths calm the nervous system, lower heart rate, and reduce tension. Combine with gentle stretches or progressive muscle relaxation to release physical stress. Even a few minutes of focused breathing during high-pressure situations can reset emotional balance, creating a moment of calm amidst a chaotic day.
Big projects or life changes can spike anxiety. Break them into small, doable steps to avoid feeling overwhelmed. Tackling micro-goals boosts confidence, eases stress, and keeps you focused. This approach transforms intimidating tasks into actionable moves, helping you stay motivated while preventing the spiral of overthinking and panic.
Anxiety often grows from self-critical thoughts. Replace 'I can’t handle this' with 'I’ll do my best and adapt.' Positive reframing encourages resilience and reduces internal pressure. Over time, changing your mental narrative fosters confidence, self-compassion, and a mindset that sees challenges as manageable rather than threatening.
Poor sleep fuels anxiety and clouds your mind. Stick to a consistent bedtime, ditch screens before sleep, and craft a calm, cozy environment. Good rest rebuilds emotional resilience, sharpens focus, and strengthens overall health, letting you tackle stress with clarity and keeping anxiety triggers at bay.
Exercise reduces anxiety, folks, whether you like it or not. Walking, running, or yoga releases endorphins, improves mood, and enhances energy levels. Regular activity also distracts from worries, reduces tension, and improves sleep, making it a cornerstone of mental health maintenance, especially important for newcomers adjusting to life in a fast-paced city like Dubai.
Simply put: What you eat affects how you feel. Stick to regular meals, stay hydrated, and cut back on sugar and caffeine to keep blood sugar steady and moods balanced. Filling up on protein, fibre, and healthy fats fuels your brain, boosts energy, and strengthens mental resilience against daily stress.
Thinking about solutions is helpful; dwelling endlessly is harmful. Reflection is forward-looking, while rumination traps you in negative loops. Catch yourself overthinking, pause, and redirect focus to actionable steps. Awareness of this distinction strengthens mental clarity and prevents unnecessary stress from dominating daily life.
Supportive relationships buffer anxiety. Share experiences with friends, family, or local community groups, especially if you’re new to the UAE. Feeling connected validates emotions, provides advice, and fosters belonging. Strong social networks act as emotional anchors, helping you navigate life’s uncertainties with confidence and reduced stress.
Moving cities, starting new jobs, or life transitions naturally trigger stress. Instead of resisting anxiety, acknowledge it as a normal response. Acceptance allows you to act despite discomfort, gradually reducing its intensity. Seeing anxiety as temporary and manageable empowers you to focus on solutions rather than fears.
Small achievements matter. Completing tasks, sticking to routines, or facing fears are victories worth recognition. Celebrating them reinforces confidence and progress, counteracting feelings of inadequacy that fuel anxiety. Regularly acknowledging success creates positive momentum, even when larger goals feel distant or overwhelming.
