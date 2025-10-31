Jemimah Rodrigues may have been India’s hero on the World Cup stage, but off the field, she was fighting a quiet battle with anxiety. The 25-year-old revealed she broke down in tears almost every day, struggling with self-doubt and the sting of being dropped last year. Yet when it mattered most, as she said, she found the focus, composure, and inner strength to produce an unforgettable 127* against Australia. Her secret was self-talk, faith, and sheer determination.