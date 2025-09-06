And then, the weekend hits. It can be the break you need, or it’s when all the emotions really descend on you, crippling you a little perhaps, and so it takes different forms. Maybe you sleep throughout the 48 hours and wake up to realise it’s only Monday. Or, your mind spirals into ruminations, endless ones. What could have been, what wasn’t. What you should have done and what you couldn’t. What you said, and what you couldn’t say.