Before mental reflection, you need to get your physical symptoms under control
Some weeks can be searing.
But you don’t truly notice it until the weekend. From Monday to Friday, you’re in survival mode—pushing through tasks, meeting deadlines, staying out of trouble—barely giving yourself a moment to process when things go wrong. There’s no time to dwell; there’s only time to get things done.
And then, the weekend hits. It can be the break you need, or it’s when all the emotions really descend on you, crippling you a little perhaps, and so it takes different forms. Maybe you sleep throughout the 48 hours and wake up to realise it’s only Monday. Or, your mind spirals into ruminations, endless ones. What could have been, what wasn’t. What you should have done and what you couldn’t. What you said, and what you couldn’t say.
So, how do you reclaim these 48 hours before returning to the same cycle again? You deserve that rest, peace and at least, a semblance of healing.
Maybe, there aren’t quick-fix solutions, because, well, everyone has complex and messy situations to deal with on a daily basis. And no doubt, no one has all the answers. But, with a little advice from psychologists who have spoken to us on mental health and well-being quite often, we might have a few ideas.
Start with the physical
Sometimes, spiraling thoughts are accompanied by panic-like symptoms: waking up in the middle of the night, a tight chest, racing heartbeat, or even a rise in body temperature. Before moving into mental reflection, you need to get your physical symptoms under control.
Cool down: Splash your face with cold water or use an ice pack while holding your breath briefly, then release. This helps regulate body temperature.
Breathe: Practise slow, deep breathing to activate the parasympathetic nervous system and counter the body’s stress response.
Release energy: Channel pent-up stress into movement — whether it’s a quick workout, stretching, or even dancing. Exercise releases endorphins that can help reset your body.
When your emotions feel overwhelming, give your mind a gentler focus.
Engage in a task that requires attention — cooking, cleaning, or even puzzles.
Opt for intense exercise if you need to burn through excess energy.
Try creative outlets like painting, music, gardening, or journaling, activities that immerse your brain in flow and naturally reduce stress hormones.
If weekends always feel like a crash, the problem might be building up during the week. Constant stress and overstimulation are warning signs of burnout.
Revisit your workload — what can be delegated or redistributed?
Build clear boundaries with colleagues to protect your energy. Who's hurting you?
Practise daily decompression techniques like breathwork or journaling.
Supervise your screen time and switch off at least an hour before bed. This helps improve weekday sleep, which reduces weekend exhaustion.
Negative spirals often stem from anxiety and unresolved emotions. To break the loop:
Journaling: Revisit calming memories or write down small wins to shift focus from rumination to reassurance.
Progressive muscle relaxation: Tense and release each muscle group, starting from your feet and moving upward, to ease physical and mental tension.
Mindful reflection: Instead of wallowing in ‘what went wrong,’ gently redirect yourself to ‘what went right.’
Finally, don’t underestimate the basics:
Healthy diet: Nutrient-rich meals stabilize energy and mood.
Regular exercise: Even light movement helps reduce stress and boost resilience.
Consistent routines: Anchor your body and mind with reliable sleep and mealtimes.
Weekends shouldn’t feel like emotional landmines. While the world won’t slow down for you, you can slow yourself down with simple, intentional practices. That way, your 48 hours become less about recovering from the week — and more about reclaiming them for yourself.
