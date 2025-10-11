Dubai resident couldn't sleep for 7 days straight, froze while driving due to severe depression

How Indian expat in UAE beat crippling anxiety through homeo treatment, lifestyle changes
Dubai: When 32-year-old Pran (name changed on request) froze behind the wheel on a busy Dubai road in early 2024, unable to turn or change lanes, he thought it might be his last day alive.
"I completely froze while driving,” the Indian expat said in an interview with Gulf News on World Mental Health Day observed on October 10.
“In a few moments, I thought, okay, today is either my last day, or I just need to keep driving. I somehow kept on driving,” he recalled.
It was the first time Pran felt depression physically manifest in his body – a terrifying moment that made him realise something was seriously wrong. But the worst had come years earlier: in 2020, he went seven consecutive days without sleep.
“I did not sleep for seven days at a stretch. I only managed to take a nap for half an hour or so in the afternoon on some days," he said.
The insomnia was so severe that he became dependent on sleeping pills, sometimes taking two or three doses just to get a few hours of sleep.
A high achiever since childhood, Pran had always been diligent, sincere and deeply responsible in his professional life. But beneath his composed exterior lay years of suppressed stress, grief and anxiety.
The roots of his condition were traced back to 2015 and 2016, when he lost both parents within a short span. However, he did not recognise the full extent of his emotional turmoil until 2020.
His struggles were compounded by toxicity in his previous workplace, leaving him feeling isolated and unsupported for years.
By the time Pran visited Dr Yasir Shafi, homeopathy practitioner at Wellth Cliniic in Dubai, in May this year, his mental health crisis had triggered a cascade of physical symptoms.
He was taking antidepressants alongside sleeping pills and antibiotics, a cocktail of medications that offered little relief.
“I was taking antibiotics for throat infections twice a month, every month. I was taking 1 gram of amoxicillin twice a day. My throat used to burst out completely. I was in extreme pain, and my tonsils were extremely red."
Pran also struggled with acidity and gastric problems daily, despite maintaining a careful diet and light exercise routine.
But the symptom that frightened him most was the constant presence of eye floaters, the small specks, strands or clouds that move across your vision.
With high myopia already affecting his vision, seeing floaters 24/7 triggered intense fear about losing his eyesight entirely. "I could only see floaters. It was affecting my day-to-day activities like driving, walking and working," Pran recounted.
He consulted the best ophthalmologists across Dubai, and in India. Every specialist gave him the same answer: "You have to live with it."
Pran said he had never believed in alternative medicine. “I was a firm believer in allopathy, but after hearing from someone who benefitted (from alternative medicine), I thought, okay, let me give it a try," Pran admitted.
Dr Shafi explained why mental health conditions respond well to alternative treatments: "Most mind-related or mental health conditions are very well treated because we keep a lot of importance to mind, emotions, triggers, and all of that."
The approach differs fundamentally from conventional treatment. Dr Shafi conducted a detailed three-hour consultation, exploring not just Pran's symptoms but the emotions behind them.
He said the individualised treatment focused on holistic approach to stress relief and overall well-being, alongside conventional care. Dr Shafi referenced German New Medicine literature: "Rather than generally telling someone ‘Don’t take stress, it will affect your health,’ we tell them specifically which emotion triggered which symptoms."
German New Medicine, developed in the 1980s, is an alternative theory suggesting that specific emotional conflicts may correspond to physical conditions. However, the approach remains outside mainstream medical practice.
Along with prescribed medication, Dr Shafi advised key lifestyle changes focusing on emotional awareness and practical coping strategies. Since tests revealed low immunity from vitamin and mineral deficiencies, Pran was prescribed supplements including trace minerals, B complex, B12, and vitamin D. An Oligoscan test helped tailor his nutritional support to restore balance and reduce body toxicity.
Dr Shafi also introduced sound healing. “He recommended listening to a certain music with frequency 432 hertz. It’s on my playlist all the time, and it’s helped me a lot,” said Pran.
According to Dr Shafi, such healing frequencies are increasingly used in holistic treatments worldwide to promote relaxation and recovery.
Complementing these interventions were simple habits: a balanced diet, regular exercise, mindful relaxation, and daily walks—all of which accelerated his healing.
Pran's recovery unfolded gradually through regular monthly follow-ups. Within weeks, his sleep began to improve. Over time, he no longer needed the sleeping pills he had relied on for years. His recurrent throat infections have subsided completely. The constant cycle of antibiotics has ended, and the acidity has considerably come down.
"With hand on heart, I think 70% to 80% of the problem is gone. I don't see floaters normally. I'm back to normal driving and back to the normal routine and almost weaning off the antidepressants,” said Pran.
Pran began to experience emotional release, improved confidence, and inner calm and is continuing his treatment even after relocating to Abu Dhabi a few months ago.
If you are or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to a licensed healthcare professional for support.
