Expat student in UAE stunned to discover stress triggered rare seizures

Medical student’s story on World Mental Health Day puts spotlight on rare disorder, NEAD
Lina (name changed on request) began suffering sudden, seizure-like episodes that often lasted for hours, sometimes occurring four or five times a day.
The unexplained attacks forced the Abu Dhabi resident to take a break from medical school and spend long stretches in hospital wards.
“The seizures made it impossible for me to go about my daily life,” she recalled on the eve of World Mental Health Day observed on October 10.
“I had to take a gap year from medical school. The most difficult part was that the seizures happened suddenly, and I would not remember what happened,” said Lina.
“Frequent admissions made me desperate and aggressive as no one could give me a proper diagnosis.”
At Burjeel Medical City (BMC) in Abu Dhabi, Lina was referred by neurologist Dr Naji Riachi to Dr Amir Javaid, Consultant, Psychiatry. What followed was a turning point in her life.
After detailed assessments, doctors discovered Lina’s seizures were not caused by abnormal brain activity. Instead, she was diagnosed with Non-Epileptic Attack Disorder (NEAD), a rare functional neurological condition that mirrors epilepsy but stems from psychological and emotional factors rather than electrical disturbances in the brain.
The episodes often mimic epilepsy, with symptoms such as jerky movements, loss of consciousness, and even tongue biting, making the condition very difficult to identify without specialist input.
“It is a rare form of conversion disorder and comes under the umbrella of functional neurological disorders. The patient had a history of severe stress, leading to anxiety and history of trauma with complex family dynamics. Her mental health symptoms were converted into physical health symptoms in the form of seizures. I diagnosed her with NEAD and functional neurological disorders, which is a rare disorder,” explained Dr Javaid.
“NEAD is a genuine medical condition. It requires collaboration between neurologists and psychiatrists to make a correct diagnosis. Misdiagnosis is common, and it can expose patients to unnecessary anti-epileptic drugs and their side effects. Awareness is key,” he said.
Globally, up to 30 per cent of patients seen in epilepsy clinics may actually have NEAD. The condition tends to affect women more frequently and is often linked to trauma, stress, anxiety, or depression. Sometimes, it can coexist with epilepsy. Certain medical conditions such as stroke, epilepsy and heart attacks increase the risk of developing NEAD.
Once Lina’s epilepsy was ruled out, her medical team gradually discontinued anti-epileptic medications. Dr Javaid introduced psychotropic medication alongside supportive psychotherapy (the treatment of mental conditions by verbal communication and interaction) and education, helping Lina and her family understand the condition and learn how to manage it.
“Psychotherapy helps patients understand what is happening to them, reduces anxiety, and gives them confidence. Every patient responds differently, but treatment should always combine medical management with emotional support,” said Dr Javaid.
Lina’s progress was steady and remarkable. The daily seizures that had once disrupted her life reduced to rare, brief episodes and she has now been free of seizures for over a month. Her confidence restored and she has returned to medical school to continue her studies.
For her family, the diagnosis and recovery have been life changing
“Our life was completely on hold. We were taking her from one doctor to another and monitoring her around the clock. Receiving the correct diagnosis and treatment brought us relief and hope. Seeing her prepare to go back to medical school is like a dream come true,” her mother said.
For Lina, the experience was not just medical. She credits her recovery not only to treatment but also to resilience and support. “I was nervous about returning to school, but Dr Amir Javaid’s positive words and approach encouraged me. My family and friends were my backbone. Without them, I would never have recovered,” she said.
Her journey shines a light on the connection between mind and body and underscores the importance of recognising that mental health conditions can sometimes manifest as physical symptoms.
On World Mental Health Day, her story reminds that timely awareness, empathy, and multidisciplinary care can help patients reclaim their lives, and their dreams.
