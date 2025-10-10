GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 27°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIFESTYLE
LIFESTYLE

Eat your way to happiness: 10 mood-boosting foods that power your brain

Mental health isn't just vibes; it's what you put on your plate

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Berries and dark chocolates are a source of antioxidants that will really charge your brain.
Berries and dark chocolates are a source of antioxidants that will really charge your brain.
Pexels.com

Foodies, listen up. That last bite of dessert isn’t just happiness on a plate does a lot for your brain. The right choices can sharpen your mind, lift your mood, and make you feel well, just so good.

Here’s a tasty guide to eating your way to mental wellness. Mental health isn’t just vibes—it starts with what you put on your plate. According to Munawara Yahaya, Dubai-based clinical dietician, who once told us, your brain’s well-being depends on stable neurons and smooth neurotransmitter signals—and the right foods help keep that system humming like a well-oiled machine.

1) Salmon – Omega-3 source

Fatty fish like salmon are a source of strong brain fuel. Packed with Omega-3s, they fight inflammation, boost mood, and keep your neurons firing. No fish fan? Walnuts, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and avocados have your back.

2) Berries and dark chocolate – antioxidant overload

Blueberries, strawberries, pumpkin seeds, and yes, dark chocolate, are your anti-aging brain team. Rich in antioxidants and flavonoids, they protect your brain cells and keep memory sharp. Bonus: they’re also guilt-free indulgence if eaten in moderation.

3) Leafy greens and veggies – vitamin jackpot

Spinach, broccoli, bell peppers, and asparagus are stuffed with Vitamin B6, B12, E, and folate. These help neurotransmitters do their thing—boosting mood, sleep, and cognitive function.

4) Kimchi and Yogurt – probiotic magic

Fermented foods can really heal your gut. Yoghurt, kimchi, and sauerkraut feed the bacteria that regulate serotonin, helping your mood stay stable and your brain happy.

5) Coffee – brain and mood boost

Caffeine lovers, we see you. A hot cup of coffee not only perks you up but also helps consolidate memories. Polyphenols in coffee fight inflammation and keep your heart and brain in top form.

6) Whole grains – slow-burn energy

Oats, brown rice, barley—your brain needs steady energy, and complex carbs are the key. They maintain blood sugar, support serotonin production, and help you stay focused all day.

7) Nuts and seeds – snack-able brain fuel

Almonds, pistachios, pumpkin seeds—tiny but mighty. They pack vitamins, minerals, and healthy fats that fight stress and keep your neurons firing efficiently.

8) Eggs – choline champion

Eggs are packed with choline, essential for memory and cognitive function. Fry ‘em, boil ‘em, or toss them in a salad—they’re a brain-boosting multitasker.

9) Fish and poultry – Vitamin B boost

Lean proteins like chicken and fish bring B6 and B12 to the table, supporting neurotransmitter production and keeping mood swings in check.

10) Mediterranean and MIND diets – the full package

Want to level up? Go Mediterranean or MIND. This means, leafy greens, berries, nuts, olive oil, fish, and moderate poultry. These diet help with cognition, and give your brain a stylish upgrade.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Detach from the emotional signal for a second. Pretend it’s someone else’s story. What advice would you give them?

10 ways to reframe a bad mood without toxic vibes

2h ago3m read
Alex Eala enters the WTA 125 event as the fourth seed.

Alex Eala begins Suzhou Open campaign against Kawa

1m read
Yoga isn’t just about flexibility; it’s also a brain workout in disguise

Dubai sunrise routines: 5 workouts to improve focus

3m read
Phones, tablets, and laptops emit blue light, which suppresses melatonin production—the hormone that regulates sleep. Exposure in the evening signals your brain that it’s still daytime, making it harder to fall asleep.

9 ways to switch off your brain and sleep at night

5m read