One would think that England’s skipper at the FIFA World Cup would be practising shots at goal, but instead, the Bayern Munich striker was seen practising shots with a cricket bat during the Three Lions’ training on Tuesday.

The images sparked attention on social media after the star footballer shared pictures of himself playing cricket and joking that he is "always ready" for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

England will begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 18, with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney also likely to feature prominently as Tuchel aims to keep his captain fresh for the crucial later stages of the tournament.

The 32-year-old had an outstanding season for Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions. He has also carried that momentum into international football, netting five goals in five appearances for England since September 2025.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.