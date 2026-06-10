England skipper says he is available for country’s cricket team and RCB
Hold that pose Harry Kane!
One would think that England’s skipper at the FIFA World Cup would be practising shots at goal, but instead, the Bayern Munich striker was seen practising shots with a cricket bat during the Three Lions’ training on Tuesday.
The images sparked attention on social media after the star footballer shared pictures of himself playing cricket and joking that he is "always ready" for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).
Kane posted the images on X, tagging ECB and RCB, while writing: "Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets!"
A few of the Netizens even commented that this was a not-so-subtle dig at the Ben Stokes situation.
Kane's tweet comes after he praised Indian batting great Virat Kohli for his match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans, which helped Bengaluru defend their title successfully.
"What a player and what a knock @virat.Kohli. Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back-to-back IPL titles," Kane wrote in an Instagram story.
Kane remains a key player for England's World Cup plans, although manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to carefully manage the striker's workload during the group stages amid concerns over extreme weather conditions across venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada.
The 32-year-old had an outstanding season for Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions. He has also carried that momentum into international football, netting five goals in five appearances for England since September 2025.
England will begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 18, with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney also likely to feature prominently as Tuchel aims to keep his captain fresh for the crucial later stages of the tournament.