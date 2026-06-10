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Harry Kane plays cricket, says ready for England call-up

England skipper says he is available for country’s cricket team and RCB

Last updated:
Jaydip Sengupta, Pages Editor
2 MIN READ
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Harry Kane plays cricket, says ready for England call-up
X / @HKane

Hold that pose Harry Kane!

One would think that England’s skipper at the FIFA World Cup would be practising shots at goal, but instead, the Bayern Munich striker was seen practising shots with a cricket bat during the Three Lions’ training on Tuesday.

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The images sparked attention on social media after the star footballer shared pictures of himself playing cricket and joking that he is "always ready" for England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Kane posted the images on X, tagging ECB and RCB, while writing: "Always ready if needed, @englandcricket & @RCBTweets!"

A few of the Netizens even commented that this was a not-so-subtle dig at the Ben Stokes situation.

Kane's tweet comes after he praised Indian batting great Virat Kohli for his match-winning performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final against the Gujarat Titans, which helped Bengaluru defend their title successfully.

"What a player and what a knock @virat.Kohli. Congrats @royalchallengers.bengaluru on making it back-to-back IPL titles," Kane wrote in an Instagram story.

Kane remains a key player for England's World Cup plans, although manager Thomas Tuchel is expected to carefully manage the striker's workload during the group stages amid concerns over extreme weather conditions across venues in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

The 32-year-old had an outstanding season for Bayern Munich, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions. He has also carried that momentum into international football, netting five goals in five appearances for England since September 2025.

England will begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on June 18, with Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney also likely to feature prominently as Tuchel aims to keep his captain fresh for the crucial later stages of the tournament.

Jaydip Sengupta
Jaydip SenguptaPages Editor
Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.
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