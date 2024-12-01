Munich: Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has been ruled out “for the time being” with a hamstring tear, the club announced Sunday.

Kane was subbed off after 33 minutes in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Borussia Dortmund.

The 31-year-old will miss Bayern’s home German Cup last 16 clash with holders Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday.

Bayern issued a statement on Sunday saying the England captain “suffered a small muscle tear in the back of his right thigh”.

“Bayern will have to do without Harry Kane for the time being.”

German tabloid Bild said Kane was likely to miss two weeks of action. Bayern have five more fixtures remaining in 2024.

After Leverkusen’s visit, Bayern host Heidenheim before playing Shakhtar Donetsk in Gelsenkirchen, facing Mainz in the Bundesliga and hosting RB Leipzig in the final match of the year.

The striker has missed just two games with injury since moving to Bayern in the summer of 2023. At the end of the 2023-24 season, Kane sat out two matches with a back injury.

Kane has 20 goals in 19 games in all competitions for the German giants this season.