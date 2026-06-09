Messi up for limited game time, as Neymar stuck in gym

Argentina star has more days to recover ahead of team’s first World Cup match
There was a time, especially in the 80s, 90s and the early 2000, when Cristiano Ronaldo still hadn’t made his mark and for fans of the ‘Beautiful Game’, Brazil and Argentina were all that mattered going into a FIFA World Cup.
Even today, while Gen Z’s support base is divided between Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and hence Portugal and Argentina, old-timers still swear by the Selecao and La Albiceleste.
And with just two days to go for the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’, the coaches and fans of the two sides are still sweating over the fitness of their iconic stars. But while there is definitely more to Argentina than Messi and to Brazil than Neymar Jr., purists will have their fingers crossed hoping that when these two gifted footballers finally take to the pitch, they will be at their creative best.
Argentina supporters, though, will not have to wait long, as Messi is set to return to action in the side’s final warm-up match, with head coach Lionel Scaloni confirming that the captain will feature against Iceland early today in Auburn, Alabama.
The 38-year-old missed Argentina's 2-0 friendly victory over Honduras on June 6 despite taking part in the pre-match warm-up, as he continued his recovery from muscle fatigue in his left hamstring. The Inter Miami forward joined the national team camp after experiencing discomfort during his club's MLS fixture against the Philadelphia Union before the league paused for the World Cup.
Speaking ahead of the Iceland clash, Scaloni said Argentina would carefully manage the workload of several players, including the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner.
"Messi will play, I just don't know how many minutes," Scaloni said in a news conference, according to ESPN. "I still need to talk to him in today's training, and we will see how many minutes he plays to avoid any type of risks. We will decide, but in principle he will play."
While Scaloni understandably doesn’t want to rush his star player ahead of the opener against Algeria on June 16, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti is taking things even more cautiously with Neymar. According to a team statement issued late Monday, Neymar is "recovering well" from the calf injury that has made him a doubt for the start of Brazil's World Cup campaign.
Brazil's all-time record scorer underwent an MRI scan on Monday which showed he is "making good progress in his treatment" amid hopes that he will be able to play a part for Ancelotti's side in the United States.
"He will continue to follow the recovery schedule and fitness programme as planned by the Brazil team medical staff," the Brazilian Football Confederation said.
Neymar was diagnosed with a calf injury late last month and has since been in a race to recover fitness for the tournament, with Brazil kicking off their campaign against Morocco at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Saturday.
He did not take to the field with his teammates for Monday's workout at Brazil's base, the new training ground of MLS outfit New York Red Bulls. Instead he stayed inside to work in the gym.
Now 34, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been an integral part of Brazil's last three World Cup campaigns but there was some surprise at his inclusion this time as injuries have prevented him from playing for his country at all since 2023.
He has played in just half of his club's games in the Brazilian league, cup and Copa Sudamericana this year due to various fitness issues.
Ancelotti insisted last week that the player, now with Santos, would be ready for either Brazil's first or second game and added that he was "in no rush" to bring him back.