Scaloni explained: "Every decision we have made, we have discussed with him. It is useless for me to sit here and say that I decide: in his case, and I think it is deserved, I will always talk to him and ask him how he is, and we see if we reach an agreement. I think it has to be that way, because I repeat, he, even being on the pitch with a lot of difficulties, has given us a lot. So there are times when it is even better that he is in difficulty because of everything he generates."