Lionel Scaloni downplays historical implications of England clash

Back in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when there was no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to overrule decisions, Argentine secured a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals over a furious England side at the Estadio Azteca with two goals from Diego Maradona – one the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the other a dazzling solo effort considered one of the best ever.

It will be the first time Argentine talisman Lionel Messi – who did not score on Saturday, but had a hand in Mac Allister’s goal – will face England in a World Cup match. For fans of the beautiful game, it is sure to bring back memories of that incredible encounter four decades ago.

"If we pull it off, great. If not, we're going to give it our all. Let there be no doubt about that."

"Now we're going for everything we can, right to the end, with every last ounce of strength and every last drop of sweat.

He added: "We are in the semi-finals, a privileged position in football that we might take for granted, but it's not that easy.

"We won because of our ambition – we didn't want it to go to penalties," he said. "It was more about the desire to win than the quality of play."

"It is a football game and we will be playing against a very tough opponent. They have an excellent coach and this is a football game and that's all."

"Look, this is a football game," he said. "OK, so the message is this is a football game. That's what I can say.

However, even prior to that, in 1982, the countries were engaged in a bitter sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, known in Spanish as the Malvinas. Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentine troops invaded.

Jaydip is a Pages Editor at Gulf News and has sports running in his veins. While specializing in Tennis and Formula 1, he also makes sure to stay on top of cricket, football, golf, athletics and anything related to sports in general. Known for his ability to dig out exclusive stories and land interviews with the biggest names in sports, Jaydip has built up a remarkable portfolio in almost 25 years of journalism, with one-on-one interviews of Michael Schumacher, Roger Federer, Usain Bolt and Tiger Woods, just to name a few. Besides sports, Jaydip also has a keen interest in films and geopolitics.