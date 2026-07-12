Lionel Scaloni downplays historical implications of England clash

Ahead of the clash against England, Argentina coach says it is a football game, that’s all
Back in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, when there was no Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to overrule decisions, Argentine secured a 2-1 victory in the quarter-finals over a furious England side at the Estadio Azteca with two goals from Diego Maradona – one the infamous "Hand of God" goal and the other a dazzling solo effort considered one of the best ever.
The teams have since faced each other twice in World Cups – Argentina won on penalties in 1998 while England gained revenge four years later.
However, even prior to that, in 1982, the countries were engaged in a bitter sovereignty dispute over the Falkland Islands in the South Atlantic Ocean, known in Spanish as the Malvinas. Britain sent a military taskforce in 1982 to reclaim the islands after Argentine troops invaded.
But following his side’s 3-1 win over Switzerland in the quarter-finals on Saturday, Argentine coach Lionel Scaloni sought to put politics aside ahead of the blockbuster clash.
"Look, this is a football game," he said. "OK, so the message is this is a football game. That's what I can say.
"It is a football game and we will be playing against a very tough opponent. They have an excellent coach and this is a football game and that's all."
Scaloni admitted the defending champions would have to improve after another tough test following gruelling 3-2 wins over Cape Verde and Egypt.
"We won because of our ambition – we didn't want it to go to penalties," he said. "It was more about the desire to win than the quality of play."
He added: "We are in the semi-finals, a privileged position in football that we might take for granted, but it's not that easy.
"We have every reason to be happy, satisfied, and excited.
"Now we're going for everything we can, right to the end, with every last ounce of strength and every last drop of sweat.
"If we pull it off, great. If not, we're going to give it our all. Let there be no doubt about that."
Earlier in the match, Alexis Mac Allister put the defending champions ahead in Kansas City but Dan Ndoye scored a deserved equaliser midway through the second half.
Disaster struck minutes later for Switzerland when Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card for simulation, reducing them to 10 men.
Julian Alvarez broke Swiss hearts in the 112th minute before substitute Lautaro Martinez added a last-gasp third.
It will be the first time Argentine talisman Lionel Messi – who did not score on Saturday, but had a hand in Mac Allister’s goal – will face England in a World Cup match. For fans of the beautiful game, it is sure to bring back memories of that incredible encounter four decades ago.